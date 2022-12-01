Jalen McDaniels Aims to Build Off Career Night

Injuries in the NBA are hard to overcome, especially when you have a youthful roster like the Charlotte Hornets. With that though, coaches can find solace in the fact that they get to see that young talent mature and develop.

One guy that is getting an extended look is Jalen McDaniels, the former 2nd-round draft choice from the Hornets' 2019 draft class.

McDaniels took full advantage of his third start of the season on Monday night as he posted a new career-high of 24 points on 9/12 shooting (4/6 3FG). He also chipped in a pair of assists and one rebound. With that comes some bad as well. McDaniels turned it over three times and was a little overaggressive, leading to five fouls on the night.

As Gordon Hayward continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury, McDaniels should remain in the starting lineup and depending on how he performs, it could lead to the Hornets being open to moving Hayward (if healthy) when the trade deadline nears.

Now, obviously, no one expects McDaniels to develop into a star but he could, in time, become a very solid role player, much like Cody Martin has in his own right. His length and size gives teams fits as he can create several deflections and can guard multiple positions. If he can become more consistent on the offensive end in knocking down shots, finishing at the rim, and cutting down on the turnovers, it'll lead to more minutes regardless of Gordon Hayward's health.

