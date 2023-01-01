Jalen McDaniels Career Year has Gone Under the Radar

Players drafted in the 50s don't normally become anything in the league. Go through the last ten drafts and count how many guys are making an impact on an NBA team. I'll tell you right now that there aren't very many. It's bleak in the NBA for players drafted in the bottom 10. Usually, they bounce around in the G-League for a couple of years before ultimately fading out of the league, but not Jalen McDaniels. Jalen has been able to get minutes for Charlotte early on in his career due to his size and skill set, but this season he's taken it to another level and has emerged as a valuable NBA player.

The 6'9" forward out of San Diego State is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal per game (all career bests) on 45.7% from the field, 37.4% from three, and a career-high 88.2% from the FT line through 37 games this season.

Early in his career, Jalen McDaniels struggled at times to figure out what his role was on the floor. At times he flashed his handle and looked like a prolific shooter, but there were also times when he would dribble off his foot and get too frantic with the ball.

With ample opportunity in a contract season, McDaniels has started to find himself and put together consistent play. He's gone under the radar due to the Hornets' 10-27 record, but McDaniels has been a crucial part of every win this season. He's a winning player and has stepped up to fill in where ever he's needed.

"He's having to play two different positions, so he's guarding threes and fours. I think as he continues to work on his technique part of it, he's a good competitor. He's got good size. He's worked on his shot a lot with Bruce [Kreutzer], which has helped him. So, he's confident and he's a lot more confident with his fundamentals there. But he's played well very consistently against a lot of kinds of teams, so hopefully, it's something he can continue to build on," said Steve Clifford following Thursday's win against OKC.

Jalen McDaniels has put in the work behind the scenes, and it's paying off in a big way.

Offensive Tools

The most valuable skill in modern basketball is shooting. Without a jump shot, it becomes easy for teams to play players off the floor. Coming out of college, McDaniels wasn’t known for his three-point shooting, as he shot 29.8% from three on only 1.4 attempts per game in two seasons. However, in the NBA, Jalen McDaniels has transformed himself into a reliable shooter for Charlotte and is currently shooting 37% on a career-high 3.4 attempts.

McDaniels has become a guy that teams have to track on the floor at all times in transition & in the half-court because he can and will knock down perimeter shots at a high clip.

Due to injuries, McDaniels has spent more time with the ball in his hands than he has at any other point in his career, and he’s shown fans that he can be more than just a 3&D player. He’s flashed some ball skills and has shown an improved handle as he strides to the rim with his long steps and collapses defenses.

In this play, Jalen surveys the defense and sees that OKC has three guards covering the painted area. Instead of settling for a 3-pointer, he pulls it back and goes right at Kenrich Williams, creating separation with a behind-the-back and finishes hard at the rim. McDaniels displays incredible poise and patience, showcasing the player he can eventually be.

Defensive Impact

As the NBA inches closer to positionless basketball with 6'8" PGs like Luka Doncic and do-it-all skyscrapers like Bol Bol, players that can guard multiple positions are becoming the most coveted archetype in the league. At 6'9" with a 7-foot wingspan, Jalen McDaniels fits that archetype. He can switch on just about anybody and hold up. He flies around on defense like a free safety and covers up gaps.

McDaniels does a great job of keeping up with perimeter players and cutting off angles. He hounds guys off the 3PT line and does an excellent job of making players uncomfortable with their go-to moves.

Long-Term Piece of Charlotte's Young Core

Jalen McDaniels has become a vital piece of Charlotte's young core that they should look to re-sign in the upcoming free agency.

"He definitely fit perfect (here). He’s long, he can switch one through five, he can get in the lane and he can run with me. He’s a great teammate to play with for sure," said LaMelo Ball.