Skip to main content

BREAKING: James Bouknight to miss Summer League

Bouknight recently had surgery on a broken pinky finger and will miss summer league

Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported some disappointing news Tuesday evening as he confirmed James Bouknight will miss the 2022 NBA Summer League. 

Bouknight has reportedly had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger, an injury he must have picked up during off-season training. There are no reports at this stage to suggest Bouknight will be missing for any of training camp, but ligament injuries can have longer recovery times than broken bones.

Bouknight was set to be the headline name on a stacked summer league roster, with his absence expect Hornets 2nd round pick Bryce McGowens to receive additional player time. Ty-shon Alexander out of Creighton who went undrafted in 2020 also projects to see minutes at shooting guard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Untitled design - 2022-06-26T093350.158
Free Agency 2022

Bridges, Martin Extended Qualifying Offers by Hornets

By Ian Black29 minutes ago
FWWt5-dWIAcNf-w.jfif
News

Steve Clifford Press Conference: What You Need To Know

By James Plowright3 hours ago
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Jordan Barnett (35) during the second half of an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Free Agency 2022

Hornets Exercise McDaniels Team Option

By Ian Black7 hours ago
USATSI_18582444
News

Get To Know Mark Williams

By James Plowright9 hours ago
Nov 15, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) saves a ball from going out of bounds during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sign + Trade Possibilities for Cody Martin

By James PlowrightJun 27, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-26T093350.158
NBA Draft 2022

PODCAST: Free Agency Outlook with Matt Sponhour

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022
steve_clifford_one
News

What do Former Hornets Staff Think of Re-Hiring Steve Clifford?

By James PlowrightJun 26, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-26T090309.870
News

Hot Clicks: Gobert Trade Talks, Draft Night Trade, 1 on 1 with Bryce McGowens + More

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022