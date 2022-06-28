BREAKING: James Bouknight to miss Summer League

Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported some disappointing news Tuesday evening as he confirmed James Bouknight will miss the 2022 NBA Summer League.

Bouknight has reportedly had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger, an injury he must have picked up during off-season training. There are no reports at this stage to suggest Bouknight will be missing for any of training camp, but ligament injuries can have longer recovery times than broken bones.

Bouknight was set to be the headline name on a stacked summer league roster, with his absence expect Hornets 2nd round pick Bryce McGowens to receive additional player time. Ty-shon Alexander out of Creighton who went undrafted in 2020 also projects to see minutes at shooting guard.