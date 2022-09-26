Skip to main content

James Bouknight Speaks on his Relationship with Steve Clifford

Bouknight is enjoying a fresh start under a new head coach

At Hornets' media day James Bouknight was not discrete about how he felt about the coaching change. When asked if the fresh start under Steve Clifford was good for him, he said; 

Yeah, I think so. Yeah. I don’t really want to get into it. I just want to focus on this year and what we got going on now.” 

There's no question that Bouknight was disgruntled with his playing time last season. He had a slight altercation with ex-coach James Borrego against the Miami Heat in early February. He showed his displeasure as he got up from the bench to confront Borrego's, but his teammates held him back and then he left to the locker room. After that the two seemed to sort it out a little bit off the court, but Bouknight only checked into 3 games after that altercation. In those three games, he didn't record more than 5 minutes. 

Thankfully, Bouknight seems to already have a much better relationship with Hornets' new coach Steve Clifford. It's ironic to call Steve Clifford a new coach, but none of the players currently on the team were coached by Clifford in his time prior in Charlotte. James has already spoken on how much Clifford believes in him and how important he's been to him as he said, 

“When you have a coach that believes in you, it’s dope. There’s nothing like it. I met with him every day at 8 a.m. during Summer League to watch film and understand what is expected of me.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Obviously that shows how much Clifford cares about his players and how he's dedicated to helping improve them each and every day. Clifford is clearly making an effort or build a relationship with Bouknight and show him he's invested in his success. Obviously, this is an encouraging sign for James Bouknight getting more minutes this season, but Bouknight isn't getting carried away.

"I’m not expecting anything. I am looking forward to earning every minute I play." 

That's a great mindset for Bouknight to have going into the season. As it was evident last seasonnothing is given to you in the league. Bouknight was out for the entire summer league because he had to have surgery on his broken pinky finger this off-season, but he has continued to prove his work ethic and dedication to the game. The second year guard looks to earn some quality minutes off the bench for the Hornets. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Austin Leake

USATSI_18692691
News

Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball

By James Plowright
USATSI_18046291
News

LaMelo ranked 13th most influential NBA player on social media

By James Plowright
f4bf20ae43956ccb9ceda78ecae07321
News

Which Hornets Players Have the Most to Prove This Season?

By Austin Leake
FcezAPCXgAMkJEa
News

Charlotte Hornets Training Camp Preview

By Israel Omondi
USATSI_17621222
News

Hornets Sign Dennis Smith Jr

By James Plowright
FcyVBLvX0AAHlmu
News

Miles Bridges: An Update But No Clarity

By James Plowright
Statement Edition Court Video
News

Hornets Announce New Statement Edition Court

By Schuyler Callihan
Statement Edition Uniform B-Roll
News

Reactions to the Hornets' New Statement Edition Uniforms

By Schuyler Callihan