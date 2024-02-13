JJ Redick and Tim Legler Heap Praise On Brandon Miller

The former NBA veterans discussed Miller's development on "The Old Man and The Three" Podcast

Brandon Miller won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January and has averaged 21.7pts 4.7reb 2.4ast 1.1stl 0.6blk while shooting 49% from the field and 40% from three over his last 15 games. The NBA is beginning to take notice, as JJ Redick and Tim Legler discussed Miller's recent play on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast.

You can watch the full discussion below or scroll down to read some of the most important extracted quotes.

"He's playing unbelievable" - JJ Redick

He is the reason you want to watch Charlotte play - Tim Legler

"Where he is excelling, his triple threat, pivot work reminds me so much of Tatum" - Tim Legler

"I talked to some people in the Hornets organisation, what's this guy like? Here's some words thrown around; Smart, great IQ, competitor, coachable, great teammate, detail orientated... DETAIL ORIENTATED, As a rookie!? Come on man, buy this guy's stock. Physically he has it, skill wise he has it, if you have it in the mindset then... He's going to be an All-Star, All-NBA player for years, that's how good Brandon Miller can be." - JJ Redick

"The main two areas of improvement are his ability to create off a ball screen to a pull up three or get into the lane. He's starting to develop these one footed floaters, 8-12 ft, these running shots are going in at a high rate. The other incremental improvement he's shown here lately, earlier in the year he was at 54% finishing inside of 5 ft on all field goal attempts which is a low number for a wing with size. That's up now in the low 60% range over the last 15 games, that's a significant jump in that period of time." - Tim Legler

"They made the right pick, this guy is legit" - Tim Legler

"You used the Tatum comp, which I like. Coming out he said Paul George is my GOAT. The other guy I see is Brandon Ingram. The reason I say Ingram, his ability getting to the mid-range getting to his left, getting to his right, he has a little bit of that Brandon Ingram 'Tilt'." - JJ Redick

"Shooting threes off the dribble is to me, the thing that unleashes every elite offensive player on the perimeter. He had a step back three against the Lakers that totally shook Austin Reeves." - JJ Redick