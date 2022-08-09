Jordan Surenkamp To Return to Greensboro Swarm for 22-23

Surenkamp made the jump from the lead video coordinator to head coach of the Greensboro Swarm for the 21-22 season. Despite the Swarm not having a positive record, his primary role was to develop young players like Kai Jones, JT Thor and James Bouknight which he did successfully. Steve Clifford and Surenkamp have spoken positively of each other since working together on the Hornets summer league team this past off-season.

Mitch Kupchak released a statement following the announcement of Surenkamp's return.

"We’re excited to have Jordan return as the head coach of the Swarm. Jordan is passionate about player development and understands the important role it plays in our organization. He did an excellent job working with our young players and our new coaching staff during Summer League. I look forward to him continuing to work closely with coach Clifford to implement the Hornets style of play with the Swarm.”

For the upcoming season fans should expect Bryce McGowens and Kai Jones or Mark Williams to receive regular minutes with the Swarm. There could be times when JT Thor and James Bouknight also spend some time in Greensboro, Clifford often runs with 9 man rotations which could limit playing time.