JUST IN: Hornets Reveal Status of Kelly Oubre Jr. vs Celtics

The Hornets receive some good news just before tip.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) has been cleared to play and will be available for tonight's road game against the Boston Celtics.

Oubre has missed the last two games after suffering an ankle sprain in the 159-126 win over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday. In 45 games this season, Oubre is averaging 16.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets and Celtics are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

