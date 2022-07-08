Working the Tape: The Colossal Potential of Kai Jones

Kai Jones can be a special player in this league.

The basketball-watching world probably couldn't tell you who Kai Jones is and I can't blame them. After getting drafted 19th overall, the forward from Texas has only logged 63 minutes in the NBA (2nd fewest among 2021 first round picks). Charlotte drafted Kai Jones with the purpose of developing him in Greensboro to maximize his potential. In the G-League, Jones showed flashes of brilliance, and at times reminded me of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Physical Tools

Jones is a freak of nature. He is a legit 7-footer paired with a 7'1" wingspan and is just now growing into his body. He came into the league with a small, skinny frame but in the photo above you can see he's put on a lot of muscle. Kai's leaping ability and mobility at his size is truly impressive. He can run the floor like a gazelle and explode at the dunker spot to finish lobs or put back dunks.

Athleticism isn't something that can be taught. Some have it, some don't. What we know for certain is that Kai Jones has it, and he takes full advantage of it in his game.

Offensive Potential

The intrigue with Kai Jones is what he can do on the offensive side of the ball. In Summer League and at times in the G-League, Kai was practically tripping over his own feet. Jones, who started playing basketball at 15 after a growth spurt, is a very raw player. Being relatively new to basketball Jones tries a lot of things on offense, and that's what makes him so intriguing. He was given a limited role in Greensboro at the center in which he thrived in, averaging 18.3 points, 11 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and two blocks on 62% from the field in the regular season. Jones's athletic gifts were on full display on a nightly basis with his strides to the rim, put-back dunks, lob finishes, and ferocious blocks. But every now and then Jones would stray away from the role given to him, and demonstrate some perimeter skills. In the G-League, Jones showed the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack the rim. It was interesting to watch him try new things in Greensboro. Kai attempted step-back threes and fadeaway shots that he'd never get the chance to try in the NBA. But the whole idea with playing him in Greensboro was for his growth and so he has the chance to try these things on offense.

Now let's take a look at the flashes that he showed down in the G-League. Right here you get a look at Jones's athleticism in the open court as he grabs the defensive rebound and then shows some ball-handling skills as the former track athlete beats everyone down the floor in four dribbles and rocks the rim. Jones speed and mobility on the open floor brings a lot of pressure on defenses.

Here you can see his athletic ability. His wide catch radius alongside his powerful leaping ability gives him the ability to finish anything close to the basket. This asset will be shown on an even higher level alongside LaMelo Ball who will serve him the ball right where he wants it. Jones can be a high percentile lob finisher in the NBA.

Again, here is just another look at Kai Jones's powerful vertical jump. Jones uses one dribble to get in position and just takes off over the defender to deliver this poster. The athleticism at his size is something that just isn't common.

Below is a collection of some of Jones' drives from the perimeter, and the rim pressure he provides. Kai is fully capable of putting the ball on the floor and making decisive moves to score in the paint. This ability is extremely valuable. As Jones grows and his processing speed becomes quicker it's only going to make him even scarier on the offensive side of the ball.

A couple of days ago after practice, Jones said he's been playing more four than five in preparation for Summer League. After playing strictly the five in Greensboro, Jones is projecting towards going back to the position he played in college. His shooting ability is going to determine how well he can play PF in the NBA. Jones is a very willing shooter and has been making strides on his jump shot. This past season, he shot 30% from three on 67 attempts and shot 63.6% on 66 attempts from three free-throw line. His willingness to shoot the ball is very encouraging. If he can be an average three-point shooter that will immensely open up the game for him.

Powerful Shot Blocker

Kai Jones's greatest asset defensively is his shot-blocking ability. He is great playing at the help-side and swatting shots close to the rim. He averaged 1.6 steals and 2 blocks per game over at Greensboro. At times, Jones was too anxious to get a block rather than staying in his position which is a mistake that many young bigs make. Under Steve Clifford, who is a strong defensive-minded coach, Jones should be able to make the most out of his defensive ability.

Let's take a look at Jones's defense.

On this play, Sharife Cooper comes down the paint with a full head of steam, and Jones gets caught off balance. However, he makes a good recovery here to get this left-handed block. Kai's leaping ability can make up for his foot speed.

On this next play, Kai Jones stays with Sharife Cooper and runs him off the baseline. Jones forces the pass and then stays in the paint to get this big block. Jones shows great body control here as he stays vertical and hangs in the air to swat this attempt.

Here is a controlled help-side block from Kai Jones. He steps up and times the block well to get the ball back and start transition offense on the other side. I believe Jones is best used as a free safety defender on defense. Using his length and athleticism to swat shots away and guard on the wing rather than body up with big centers.

The Desire to be Great

Following Jones closely this season, his work ethic is the biggest thing I love about him. Jones is a first in, last out type of guy and is constantly working on expanding his game. He has a great mindset and just wants to be a great player. When Jones was told that he'd be playing in Greensboro, he didn't complain. On the contrary, he loved the idea, "I bought in out the gate because I love basketball... once Mitch told me I was gonna go down there and play 30 minutes I was jumping. I was so excited". This mindset for a young player is extremely rare to find. Rather than complaining, Kai Jones took Greensboro as an opportunity to get better, to grow. As a result, I'm extremely confident that Kai Jones will become the best player he can be. He has the motor and is determined to do the things to become a star in this league.

Summer League Part 2

Jones is set to play his first game in the Summer League as a sophomore tonight. In his first summer league experience, Jones had his struggles which was to be expected from an extremely raw prospect. But this time it's different. Jones has now gone through a full season with the team and has grown a lot in his time in Greensboro. "I think I’ve improved in every aspect of the game.. from my overall feel for the game; my knowledge, patience, and pace. In my physicality too. Playing in the post, defense. I’ve improved in every area and that’s the biggest thing for me," said Kai Jones in his exit interview.

Jones is now coming into Summer League with determination to make the Charlotte Hornets rotation in the upcoming season. As you can see in the tweet pictured above he is extremely confident in himself. "Nobody can guard me," Jones said about the competition in Charlotte's summer league practices. With this added confidence I believe Kai Jones is set to dominate the Summer League competition and give the world a glimpse of what's to come.



