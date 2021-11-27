Kelly Oubre Heats Up from Three, Leads Hornets to Big Win Over T-Wolves

CHARLOTTE, NC - For the eighth time in the last nine games, the Charlotte Hornets chalked one up in the win column. The Hornets won all four quarters en route to a 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a lot of back and forth for much of the first quarter and a half. Terry Rozier fueled the Hornets offense with back-to-back steals that led to breakaway dunks. LaMelo Ball then dished a couple of nice passes after driving to the lane for threes from Gordon Hayward and Rozier. Minnesota head coach Chris Finch sensed the momentum starting to swing in Charlotte's direction and used a timeout to regroup. However, the Hornets' bench put together an 8-0 run to create a little separation, leading 24-16. Minnesota not only closed the gap but took the lead before Kelly Oubre Jr. took it right back with a three just a few seconds before the buzzer. Charlotte led 30-28 after one.

With LaMelo Ball struggling to hit shots (0-5 FG in 1st QTR), Charlotte needed someone off the bench to produce. Fortunately for James Borrego, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jalen McDaniels did more than just provide a shot in the arm, they carried the offense throughout the remainder of the half. The two shot a combined 6/10 from three through the first 24 minutes, pouring in 26 points.

Minnesota's spacing defensively wasn't very good nor was their rotations. That allowed the Hornets to jump out to a 15-5 run to start the 2nd quarter. Gordon Hayward went back to his aggressive background and started to find some success finishing a couple of tough buckets in the paint. A few minutes later, he got a little help from the rim with a friendly roll in after the ball rimmed around a few times before dropping in for three.

Malik Beasley hit four threes in the first half off the bench to keep things within reach but at the half, the Timberwolves found themselves trailing 68-58.

Minnesota went to Karl-Anthony Towns early and often in the paint to take advantage of Charlotte's small-ball lineup. Each time the T-Wolves would cut the lead to just five or six, the Hornets would answer and extend the lead back out to double digits. Minnesota had no answer for Kelly Oubre Jr. as he hit four threes in the final four minutes of the third, engineering a 15-6 run to close out the quarter.

The Hornets pushed the lead out to 20 and Minnesota never climbed back into it. Rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones saw action in mop-up duty in the final three minutes of the game.

The Hornets will hit the road Saturday to take on the lowly Houston Rockets. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. EST.

