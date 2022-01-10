Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. Ruled Out vs Bucks

The Hornets will be without a big piece off the bench Monday night.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets placed forward Kelly Oubre Jr. into the NBA's Health and Safety protocols and will be out for tonight's game vs the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 40 games this season, Oubre has averaged 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three-point range. 

The Hornets and Bucks will tip-off at 7 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17476423_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. Ruled Out vs Bucks

19 seconds ago
USATSI_17475759_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

1 hour ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Discusses Win Over the Milwaukee Bucks

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17474832_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Hold Off Bucks, 114-106

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17458384_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Bucks

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17458374_168388579_lowres
News

What James Borrego Had to Say About Saturday's Matchup vs Bucks

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17448622_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

Jan 8, 2022
Untitled design (55)
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview

Jan 8, 2022