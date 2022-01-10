BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. Ruled Out vs Bucks

The Hornets will be without a big piece off the bench Monday night.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets placed forward Kelly Oubre Jr. into the NBA's Health and Safety protocols and will be out for tonight's game vs the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 40 games this season, Oubre has averaged 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

The Hornets and Bucks will tip-off at 7 p.m. EST.

