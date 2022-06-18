Skip to main content

BREAKING: Kenny Atkinson Backs Out of Hornets Job, Will Remain with Warriors

The Hornets are in search for a coach again.

In stunning news Saturday afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson has decided to not become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets and instead remain with the Warriors.

The Hornets were down to Atkinson and longtime NBA assistant Mike D'Antoni last week before GM Mitch Kupchak and owner Michael Jordan extended the offer to Atkinson. 

Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20. During his time with the Nets, Atkinson compiled a record of 118-190 and made one playoff appearance. Now that Atkinson has essentially backed out of the job, the Hornets will need to do their best to finalize a deal with another coach ahead of next Thursday's NBA Draft. Mitch Kupchak stated last month that it would be important to get the next coach hired in time for the draft. 

Mike D'Antoni could be back in the mix after falling short the first time around. D'Antoni has had a lot of success in the league amassing a career record of 672-527, .560.

