Knicks Down Swarm 115-108

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks eked out a victory over the Greensboro Swarm, 115-108, Tuesday night at Webster Bank Arena for the team’s fifth straight victory.

Miles McBride (assignment) led the way for the Knicks (11-8), scoring 29 points on 5-7 shooting from distance, and dished a team-high seven assists. Allen Crabbe (waivers) had his best performance thus far, dropping a season-high 19 points on 5-8 shooting from three, along with six rebounds. Dewan Hernandez (returning rights) sealed his 12th double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Coming off the bench, Quinton Rose (returning rights) scored 14 points, while MJ Walker (Affiliate) chipped in with 11 points together with six boards.

Greensboro (6-13) was led by 28 points (13-14) from Scottie Lewis. Jalen Crutcher and Joe Chealey scored 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Hernandez scored the game’s opening basket, and the first double-digit advantage for the hosts, 15-4, occurred at the 7:14 mark of the period. Westchester took a 30-27 lead after one.

With 7:21 on the clock in the second, the visitors took a brief one-point lead on a charity stripe make from Chealey, but the Knicks quickly answered with a 10-0 run to take a 47-38 lead and regain control of the contest. McBride paced the home team in the half, hitting 4-5 from deep for 18 points by the break. The score was 55-49 in favor of Westchester heading to the locker room.

Led by Crabbe’s hot shooting, the hosts opened the second half with a 26-8 run to take the largest lead of the game, 81-57 with 4:26 remaining in the quarter. Crabbe shot 4-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points in the period. The home team led 87-74 going into the fourth.

With 1:57 remaining in the game and a two-point separation favoring the Knicks, McBride hit back-to-back momentum shifting shots in a 36-second span, to grant Westchester a 109-103 advantage. Greensboro responded with a quick five-point spurt with 46.5 seconds left. Six straight points by Rose and a big steal from McBride helped secure the seven-point victory for Westchester and keep the squad’s winning streak alive.

The Knicks will travel to Detroit to battle the Motor City Cruise on Thursday, March 3 at 11 AM ET.