LaMelo Ball Plans to Change Jersey Number Next Season

Charlotte's young star will be rocking a new number in 2022-23.

If you are a huge LaMelo Ball fan and bought one of his jerseys over the past two years, well, you'll have a part of history but will also have to get a new jersey next season. The face of the Hornets franchise is anticipating a change to wearing No. 1 next season, instead of wearing No. 2 which he has wore during the first two years of his career. 

"It's supposed to [happen]," Ball said. "I ain't supposed to wear two ever again in my life. If I see a two, ah man, I don't know what I'm going to do, I ain't going to lie to you. I just ain't never been two. It's just weird for me. It just don't feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don't know who this is. I don't know who number two is. I know my brother, that's it. No other number twos."

Ball also mentioned that the change was supposed to have happened this year but for whatever reason, likely contractual things with Nike or a rule with the NBA, the change did not go through. 

