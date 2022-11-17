Skip to main content

LaMelo Ball Re-Injures Ankle, Leaves Game vs Pacers

Hornets are facing a scary situation.

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but they may have suffered a much bigger loss - LaMelo Ball. 

In the final minutes of the game, Ball limped off the court and headed for the tunnel to be evaluated by the trainers. He did not return to the game.

"He was great [tonight]," said head coach Steve Clifford. "No, I haven't seen him yet. I think he rolled it on the fan's foot is what I was told. So hopefully it's not bad. I'm sure we won't know anything until tomorrow."

Ball injured the same ankle in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards, preventing him from making his regular season debut until last week in Miami. 

The Hornets will be back at it on Friday on the road to battle the Cleveland Cavaliers. Check back tomorrow for the latest on Ball's injury.

