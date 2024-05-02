LaMelo Ball Shows Off New Ink, Covering His Entire Back

The star point guard of the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, debuted a new look on social media this week when he unveiled the latest addition to his tattoo collection. A full-blown back piece, that expands all the way to the shoulders and down the triceps, now engulfs the skin of Ball.

LaMelo Ball process of getting his FULL back tattoo pic.twitter.com/Y75q6tSsQm — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 1, 2024

With “Rare One” decaled between his shoulder blades, a hooded alien dawning the number one on its forehead rests on Ball’s lower back just above a “1 of 1” mantra. His initials now reside at the top of his respective triceps, as do a pair of crosses for each of his elbows.

Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8 assists, in the 22 games that he played throughout the 2023 regular season. During an exit interview in mid April, Charlotte’s Miles Bridges made a comment to the media with regards to Ball’s ambitions for the 2024 season, noting that the face of the franchise has made it a personal goal to play 75 games in the upcoming 2024 regular season.