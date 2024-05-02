LaMelo Ball Shows Off New Ink, Covering His Entire Back
The Hornets' star guard recently got a ton of tattoo work done.
The star point guard of the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, debuted a new look on social media this week when he unveiled the latest addition to his tattoo collection. A full-blown back piece, that expands all the way to the shoulders and down the triceps, now engulfs the skin of Ball.
With “Rare One” decaled between his shoulder blades, a hooded alien dawning the number one on its forehead rests on Ball’s lower back just above a “1 of 1” mantra. His initials now reside at the top of his respective triceps, as do a pair of crosses for each of his elbows.
Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8 assists, in the 22 games that he played throughout the 2023 regular season. During an exit interview in mid April, Charlotte’s Miles Bridges made a comment to the media with regards to Ball’s ambitions for the 2024 season, noting that the face of the franchise has made it a personal goal to play 75 games in the upcoming 2024 regular season.