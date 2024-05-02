Skip to main content
Feb 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) arrives at Moda Center

LaMelo Ball Shows Off New Ink, Covering His Entire Back

The Hornets' star guard recently got a ton of tattoo work done.

In this story:

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
NBA

The star point guard of the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, debuted a new look on social media this week when he unveiled the latest addition to his tattoo collection. A full-blown back piece, that expands all the way to the shoulders and down the triceps, now engulfs the skin of Ball. 

With “Rare One” decaled between his shoulder blades, a hooded alien dawning the number one on its forehead rests on Ball’s lower back just above a “1 of 1” mantra. His initials now reside at the top of his respective triceps, as do a pair of crosses for each of his elbows.  

Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8 assists, in the 22 games that he played throughout the 2023 regular season. During an exit interview in mid April, Charlotte’s Miles Bridges made a comment to the media with regards to Ball’s ambitions for the 2024 season, noting that the face of the franchise has made it a personal goal to play 75 games in the upcoming 2024 regular season. 
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.