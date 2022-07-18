REPORT: LaMelo Ball to Officially Change Jersey Number

During his exit interview following the team's loss in the Play-In tournament, Hornets star LaMelo Ball was asked if he would be changing his number next season.

"It's supposed to [happen]," Ball said. "I ain't supposed to wear two ever again in my life. If I see a two, ah man, I don't know what I'm going to do, I ain't going to lie to you. I just ain't never been two. It's just weird for me. It just don't feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don't know who this is. I don't know who number two is. I know my brother, that's it. No other number twos."

Ball has always donned the No. 1 jersey number and that's what he'll officially be going back to starting in 2022-23, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

For those who have already purchased a LaMelo Ball No. 2 jersey, you might want to hold on to it. That jersey could become very valuable years from now if he becomes the superstar everyone expects him to be.

This past season, the 20-year-old guard averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. He was named to his first All-Star Game as commissioner Adam Silver named him as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Assuming he takes another leap, you can almost guarantee that he'll make the All-Star squad once again.

