LaMelo Ball's Big Night Lifts Hornets Past Nets in Crucial Game

It was a balanced start to the game as both teams were fairly even in just about every statistical category except one - rebounding. Brooklyn had their way on the glass and kept a number of possessions alive with an offensive rebound, sometimes two. Andre Drummond was a big factor in that department, but also led the Nets in scoring through the first half with 15 points. Who had that on their bingo card?

In a heavily anticipated night for Kyrie Irving's first home game of the season, he didn't get off to the best of starts. He missed his first four shots from the floor and finished the half with just six points on 2/9 shooting. The last time he went up against these same Hornets, he dropped 50 on them in a double-digit win.

One issue that has popped up from time to time this season for the Hornets has been their ability to finish near the rim. That was the case through two quarters, missing several layups and wide-open looks in the paint. LaMelo Ball was the only offense Charlotte had for about a quarter and a half where Miles Bridges found his rhythm scoring 13 points in the second. Charlotte trailed by as much as 14, but a 14-4 run cut into the deficit, making it a 60-56 Nets lead at the half.