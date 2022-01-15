Magic Stun Hornets for 8th Win of the Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Despite being down Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., the Orlando Magic put an end to the Charlotte Hornets four-game winning streak with a 116-109 victory.

After coming off of a pair of wins against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and snapping a 16-game losing streak to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hornets came out a bit flat in the early minutes of Friday night's game against the Magic. Orlando jumped out to a 13-6 lead thanks to some carelessness on the offensive end by the Hornets. Gary Harris hit a couple of threes which forced Charlotte head coach James Borrego to burn an early timeout.

The Hornets responded and jumped out front with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each going for nine points in the opening quarter. Big man Mason Plumlee also gave good effort on the defensive end, notching a steal at the top of the key and running the length of the court for a fastbreak dunk. The dunk made it a quick 7-0 run for the Hornets and Jamahl Mosley had seen enough, calling a timeout to stunt the momentum much like Borrego did earlier in the quarter.

The Wagner brother, Mo and Franz, carried the Magic offensively in the first half combining for 20 points, much of which came from inside the paint. The Hornets showed great effort on the offensive glass in the final two minutes snatching two boards and a nice save by Miles Bridges to keep the ball alive. Terry Rozier found a wide-open Gordon Hayward underneath to cap the possession with a dunk. Charlotte took a 63-61 lead into the locker room.

LaMelo Ball got the crowd to their feet in the opening minutes of the third quarter as he put a nice move on Cole Anthony dropping him to the ground to hit a three.

As the Magic brought the ball up the court, Ball stepped in front of the pass for the steal, went up in the air, put the ball between his legs and tossed it up for Miles Bridges to throw it home.

The Hornets led 91-88 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Magic quickly gained control of things going on a 15-2 run in the first five minutes to take a ten point lead. Borrego called another timeout to regroup and it paid off again as LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels hit back-to-back threes to get back to within four. Orlando remained composed during the Hornets’ quick surge and regained the 10-point lead after three consecutive baskets from Mo and Franz Wagner. Charlotte rushed many of their final possessions and couldn't buy a basket, keeping them from creeping back into the game.

The Hornets will be back in action on Monday in New York as they take on the Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA TV.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.