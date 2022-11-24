MAILBAG: Biggest Issue With the Team, Should the Hornets Tank? + More

The Hornets have had a very rough start to the season to say the least. They currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-14. Ultimately, that leaves fans with a lot of questions regarding this season and where the Hornets are heading. Let's take a look at some questions that I received from my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly (Instagram page) regarding the Hornets start to the season.

As of right now, should the Hornets be buying or selling at the trade deadline?

The Hornets should absolutely be sellers at the deadline. They have no reason to be buyers at the deadline because they aren't good enough. The Hornets have a couple of players that they might lose for nothing in free agency and it would be in their best interest to look to trade them. Also, they have a couple guys like Rozier and Hayward with bigger contracts, who they could get off the books if they look to trade them.

When everyone is back healthy, do you see Dennis Smith Jr in a starting role alongside LaMelo?

Although Rozier has struggled, I don't see Coach Clifford replacing him with Dennis Smith Jr. Dennis certainly provides a lot more defense to the lineup, but the Hornets would miss Rozier's ability to shoot and score. Sadly we have yet to see Smith and Ball on the court at the same time, due to both having different injuries when the other player was available.

What's the biggest issue with the team?

The biggest issue with the team is their health. The team not being healthy has caused a lot of issues. For one, the Hornets have competed in their games, but at the end it seems like the Hornets run out of gas. A lot of guys have been in and out of the lineup and it seems like at times the teams' chemistry is off because some lineups have never played together. Another thing is they've really missed the presence of LaMelo Ball, who not only helps the team with his ability to score, but he also make everyone better.

What type of players are the Hornets lacking?

The Hornets are lacking a player that can attack the basket and create for others. They had a player on the team last year, who could do that for them, but many know what happened there. It's definitely a major weak spot in the Hornets offense this year. Another thing it causes is the Hornets to force contested shots because none of the Hornets' players can attack the basket and get a bucket consistently.

How are the Hornets young guys developing? Is anyone developing worse/better than you expected?

Well, it's certainly known that James Bouknight has not developed like most thought he would, including myself. Bouknight is really the only young guy for the Hornets that has gotten a big opportunity and he simply did not play well in that opportunity. As far as the other young guys, I still feel like Kai Jones has a lot of talent and it's good to see he's starting to take a step in his development. Jt Thor looks like he could spend some more time in Greensboro because he's not there yet. Mark Williams has developed well so far in the games I've watched him play in, whether it was the Hornets' preseason or in Greensboro.

Are you surprised on how much DSJ has contributed this year?

I thought the DSJ pickup at the time was a smart move. Although I thought it was a smart move, I had no idea how much of an impact he would make on the Hornets. He's been one of the most impactful players on the Hornets' roster this year. His on-ball defense is really impressive.

Who's most likely to be traded at the trade deadline?

It's hard to specifically single out one player that is most likely to be traded, but if the Hornets continue to lose then Mason Plumlee will be a player a lot of teams are looking at. I also believe Pj Washington is another name that could be on the trade market, if the Hornets have no plans to re-sign him. Oubre will be a free agent after this season and if the Hornets have no interest in re-signing him, then he could be a player that many teams would be interested in.

Can LaMelo Ball still make the all-star team this year or has he missed too much time?

It's a possibility, but likely not going to happen, unless he returns in the next couple of games and the Hornets get a winning record. Some players have made the all-star game with only 30 games played, but team success has a big role in making the all star game.

Why is Bouknight not developing?

I feel like Bouknight isn't developing because of himself, if I'm being completely honest. Fans can't say he wasn't given an opportunity now because Steve Clifford gave him a big opportunity. A lot of games this season he was the first player off the bench. Bouknight appears to have low confidence and half the time he comes in the game with his head down. Bouknight has a lot of talent and I'm not willing to give up on him, but it looks like he has stuff to figure out in his head, before he proves his talent on the court. There's been slight progress with Bouknight in the games he's played, but he still has a long ways to go.

Does Kai Jones deserve more rotational minutes?

100%. There's one thing that Kai Jones will always bring no matter how much time is left and that's energy. I don't understand why he hasn't been given an opportunity before this because he's too good for the G-league and the only way he could really get better is getting NBA minutes. I've really liked what I've seen from Jones so far and I think it's deserving of more rotational minutes.

Who has been your favorite player to watch this season?

Kelly Oubre Jr has my respect this season. He's easily been the most consistent Hornets player this year. He's played both sides of the ball really well and he's expanded his game offensively. Oubre is having a career year averaging 19.4 points per game.

Did you expect this start from the Hornets or did you expect better?

I definitely didn't expect the Hornets to have such a rough start to the season. Especially, after the first couple of games, even without their main guys they were able to compete hard and win some games. They've definitely had their fair share of injuries, but it's still shocking to think that the Hornets are sitting 9 games below .500 only 19 games in.

What do you want to see from the Hornets for the rest of the season?

I want to see the Hornets go out there and get better each and every game. I also would like to see the young guys start to flourish and get some experience. What I definitely don't want to see is the Hornets start to win a bunch of games, when they're potentially eliminated from playoff contention. If the Hornets are going to try to make a run at the play-in with everyone healthy, they need to start winning now, not when their season is over because it will ruin their chances in the lottery.

Do you see Terry Rozier as a long-term success for the team?

Scary Terry has had a rough start to the season. His shooting percentages have been really poor. In fact, he just had his second game this season where he shot over 50% from the field. I used to think he was apart of the Hornets long-term success, but already as an undersized guard his fit with LaMelo long-term isn't ideal. His size in that lineup will always make him a defensive liability and if he isn't knocking down shots then he's not providing much. Terry definitely plays better on the court with LaMelo, but I just don't see that fit lasting long-term.

The Hornets have a lots of young centers in development, who do you think is set to become the franchise's center?

Honestly that's a great question and I don't know if I have an answer to it just yet. I don't believe I can really answer that because I'm not sure he's currently on the roster. The Hornets have a bunch of young centers such as, Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Kai Jones, but it's not clear if anyone will be the teams' franchise center.

Do you think it will be better long-term for the Hornets if they tank this season due to their rough start?

I've always been against tanking, but if there were a season to tank it would be this. The Hornets have been bombarded with injury after injury and their record puts them as a bottom three team in the league right now. If the Hornets were able to get a top three pick in the NBA Draft, it would certainly help them in the long run.

When will LaMelo Ball return?

The Hornets had a step in the right direction recently with LaMelo Ball at practice. Clifford mentioned he was able to do a little bit in practice and that it was the most he's been able to do. My guess is he could return around beginning to mid December.

The way this season has gone so far, does it put more pressure on the Hornets to bring back Miles?

There's certainly some pressure on the Hornets to think about bringing back their leading scorer from last season. I don't necessarily think that the pressure is because of how bad the Hornets have been, but potentially because of other teams' interest in him like the Lakers and Pistons. It will certainly be interesting to see what the Hornets' decision will be with Miles Bridges.

