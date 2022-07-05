MAILBAG: Role for Mark Williams, Free Agent & Trade Targets, Kemba Talk + More

It has certainly been an interesting off-season for the Hornets, which leaves a lot of questions. Let's take a closer look at some of the questions my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly Instagram page who have submitted questions regarding what's happened so far in free agency and what to expect for the season.

Do you see the Hornets as a playoff team? - wesleydufff

With the team the Hornets currently have, I don't think they're a playoff team. It would take a lot to go right for the Hornets. I believe all these things would have to happen; LaMelo would have to take a huge jump, Hayward would have to stay healthy, and the young guys from last season and Hornets rookie Mark Williams would have to play a big role for the team.

Timeline on Bouknight's injury? - collin.balla

I don't know the exact timeline with his injury; however, he should be 100% healthy before training camp, which is typically in late September. It's very unfortunate to miss the summer league, but at least he should be healthy come season start up.

Would you consider this off-season a failure? - verton3_

It's hard to see this off-season as anything close to success, so I'd have to say it's a failure. There's still time to turn it around, but with all that's happened with the team it's going to be tough. The team has not made improvements to the roster to build around LaMelo Ball this off-season, but some of that is not the teams' doing because of what has happened with the Miles Bridges situation.

In what ways does LaMelo Ball step up in the face of adversity and uncertainty? - ryancrigler

LaMelo has to keep being himself and bring that positivity everyday when he comes in the gym. He needs to make himself the leader and get all of his teammates in the gym and motivated to get better. LaMelo has been working hard this off-season and is doing everything he needs to be doing.

How do you see Mark Williams fitting in with the team? - jacoba_912

I believe Mark is a great fit with the Hornets. He gives them much needed shot-blocking and rebounding, along with giving the Hornets another lob threat for LaMelo Ball.

What is your favorite thing about the Steve Cllifford hire? - joelcollison_

I like how he obviously wants to improve the defense, but still feels like the offense can be better. He also wants to play into what the team has been doing recently with up-tempo pace.

How do you think Steve Clifford will implement Mark Williams this year? - _aidendudley

Steve Clifford is definitely a fan of Mark Williams. I expect Mark to get pretty good minutes under Clifford. Clifford always preaches defense and that's exactly what Mark Williams does best. I believe Clifford will implement Williams as a big man rim protector.

When do you think Mark Williams will start? - prestyn_miner

I believe it could take some time for Mark Williams to become a starter, but if he impresses in the summer league, training camp, and preseason, then I could see him starting early on this upcoming season. However, if the Hornets trade for a more established big man, then I believe it could be unlikely he starts for the team.

Who do you think will have the biggest jump this season? - kirklazarus22735

I'm a firm believer in Kai Jones taking a big jump this season. Kai developed a lot when he was down playing for the Greensboro Swarm and I expect him to earn rotation minutes for the Hornets this upcoming season.

What do you think Kai Jones' role will be this year? Will he be a possible breakout? - chefdev_

Kai Jones will most likely get some rotational minutes off the bench for the Hornets this season. He didn't play much at all in his rookie season, but I expect that to change for this season. He will be a high energy guy who rebounds and is a lob threat for LaMelo and throws down any chance he has at a dunk.

What do you see Bouknight's season looking like? -hdanner05

Bouknight is in a tough situation because like the other rookies, he didn't play much in his rookie campaign. However, unlike the other rookies, he won't be able to play Summer League after he underwent a successful surgery to repair a tendon in his fifth digit on his right hand. Obviously it hurts his development and it's kind of hard to know what to expect from him for this upcoming season. I still believe he will get pretty solid minutes off the bench for Charlotte.

Floor and ceiling for the Hornets this season? - advaym20

Floor: 32-35 wins, 11-12 seed

Ceiling: 40-45 wins, 8-10 seed

How much minutes do you see the rookies this year and last years picks play? - spencerkiang

I expect some of the rookies from last season to get more minutes, especially James Bouknight and Kai Jones. I could see both of them getting around 15-20 minutes a game this season. Now for JT Thor, I believe he will receive some minutes, but I don't know how consistent the minutes will be game to game. I expect Mark Williams to get a lot of minutes at the 5 spot, whether it's starting or the primary backup.

Best available free agents in terms of team fit and best available, realistic trade targets? - isaac_millr23

Free Agent Targets

- TJ Warren

- Dennis Schroeder

- Kemba Walker

- Isaiah Roby

The Hornets still need a backup point guard and possibly a Miles Bridges replacement. Roby is an interesting fit as he just got waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder and is a talented young player at 6'8".

Realistic Trade Target:

If the Hornets decide to let Bridges go, then they should potentially look to trade for John Collins. The Hawks have reportedly been shopping Collins for awhile now and maybe the Hornets could swipe him up.

Biggest two things LaMelo needs to improve on for next season? - tha_real_aston

LaMelo needs to improve on his defensive awareness when guarding shooters. For example, sometimes he gets caught ball watching and leaves a good shooter wide open from three, which typically leads to a made three-pointer. Another thing LaMelo needs to improve on is his strength and finishing around the rim. Last season he struggled finishing around the rim whenever he got any kind of bump, which set him off his course. If he can improve on those two factors in his game, it can turn him into that superstar he's capable of being.

Which player has the most pressure to play well this season? - isaiah0glesby

In my opinion, it has to be PJ Washington. If PJ doesn't take a leap this upcoming season, then it's hard to see the Hornets looking to retain him for the future. PJ is eligible for a contract extension this summer, but there's been no indication he will get that extension. If he doesn't get the extension, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

If Miles is gone what leap will LaMelo have and who will step in place of Miles? - tyler.gibsonnnn

If Miles isn't on the team, I believe LaMelo will have a pretty big jump because he will have a bigger role offensively. However, if Miles is gone it makes it easier for teams to focus more so on LaMelo than anyone else and he would have to learn how to break the defense. I believe PJ Washington is going to have to step in place of Miles. PJ is going to have to take the next step offensively and expand his game outside of just a three-point shooter.

Do you believe that Nick Richards will be able to break into the rotation this year? - nascrap_

Nick Richards is on the Hornets' Summer League roster, which starts for them on Friday. If he doesn't prove himself in the Summer League, then I find it unlikely he is on the roster next season.

Considering obstacles the Hornets have faced during free agency, what is your hopes for this year? - jrorrer_

I thought this team was easily going to be a playoff team this upcoming season, but the chances have definitely lowered. The team should look to develop the younger players and to watch LaMelo Ball become the player he is capable of being.

What is James Bouknight's role this year? - _joshualloyd_

James Bouknight's role will most likely be for him to be one of the top scorers off the bench, who provides energy to the team. I expect him to be the team's "spark plug."

Is it realistic to say the Hornets look to sign Kemba Walker? - benjaminberkowitz

I would definitely say it appears realistic there could be a reunion. Obviously with Steve Clifford returning to the Queen City, it improves the chances of a return of Walker.

What are the odds Hayward is still on the roster, come start of the season? - thebighkane

The odds seem pretty high that Hayward will still be on the roster come start of the season. Those odds will certainly be higher if the Hornets decide to move on from Miles Bridges.

Are the Hornets bringing Montrezl Harrell back? - luke.west_

It feels unlikely that Montrezl Harrell will return to the Hornets. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

