MAILBAG: Summer League Surprise, Kai Jones' Role, Biggest Disappointment + More

With the Hornets' Summer League in conclusion, let's take a closer look at some of the questions my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly Instagram page have submitted regarding their recent Summer League play.

Do you think not having a true point guard hurt Mark Williams in the Summer League? - _.al.mclovinn._

100%, I believe that Mark Williams could not truly break out like some expected him to in the Summer League because of the lack of playmakers on the Hornets' Summer League squad. LaMelo Ball will create so many more opportunities for him at the rim. Mark Williams is a lob threat player and we hardly saw any lobs throughout the entire Summer League.

What does this Summer League say for the Hornets future? - paigefan5

I wouldn't ever look at the Summer League too much for teams' futures because some of the pieces will play a lot better with the team's actual roster. You can't really base much off of the Summer League because we've seen a lot of players struggle in the summer league and then perform well during the actual season.

Did you feel that Surenkamp was prioritizing the guys he coached with the Swarm? - wesleydufff

I don't feel like he did prioritize the guys he coached with the Swarm because there were only a couple players that played in Greensboro that were on the Hornets' Summer League team. For example, Jalen Crutcher, Liangelo Ball, Cam McGriff were just a couple players to name he spent all of their time in Greensboro. However, Jalen Crutcher definitely seemed to be prioritized as he didn't offer much for the Hornets, but he started each Summer League game for Charlotte.

Who disappointed the most? - kyle.cassell_

I don't think anyone really disappointed, except maybe the coaching. A lot of people have said that Kai Jones was a disappointment, but some of his expectations were very high and the way he was played surely didn't help. The first two games of the Summer League Kai played the 4 spot, which I believed would work out, but it just didn't. Kai certainly still has a lot to learn, but the way he was played initially wasn't helpful.

Did anyone earn themselves a roster spot that wasn't supposed to make it before? - kylerdaleus

LJ Figueroa is really the only player I can see making the Hornets' roster on a two-way contract. He was really a surprise from the start and his impact defensively was really impressive. If he doesn't get a two-way contract, I would expect him to at least play for Greensboro.

Do you see the Hornets using Nick Richards much this season? - philidelphia_collins

Nick Richards wasn't terrible for the Hornets in the Summer League, but he wasn't any better in my opinion. He still made a lot of sloppy plays, whether it was fouling too much, fumbling passes, or setting bad screens. I could definitely see him getting some types of minutes this upcoming season, but I don't expect it to be consistent.

Of the Summer League team who's going to be on the Hornets? - andrewgcook

Well, we already know that Kai Jones, JT Thor, Mark Williams, Bryce McGowens, and Nick Richards will be on the team. However, you could have a couple wildcards like LJ Figueroa or Ty-Shon Alexander for the two-way spot.

Who was the biggest surprise in the Summer League for the Hornets? - charlottehornetsheadline

There wasn't really anyone that stuck out to me too much, but if there were one player that surprised me, I would say it would be LJ Figueroa. Many didn't know much about him, but he turned out to be one of the Hornets' best players on the Summer League team.

Do you think McGowens can be a rotational piece for the Hornets this year? - nolann.karnss

I think he definitely could earn a rotation spot for the Hornets at some point, but I don't believe he will receive it early on in the season. The Hornets certainly have a couple guys ahead of him in Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, and most likely James Bouknight.

Who showed they're the most ready for the league? - john_spaak7

I believe that Mark Williams showed that he's the most NBA ready. You may look at his stats and think that I'm crazy, but I believe you surround him with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier and it makes him a guy that can get you 10+ points, 6+ rebounds and over a block per game in his rookie season.

How do you feel about Kai Jones performance in the Summer League? - seanvesey2

He showed a lot of good potential in the Summer League, but it was obviously held back the way he was played in the first couple of games. Obviously, Kai started playing this game when he was 15 years old so he's still learning some things, but he has the tools to be a really great player in this league. At times he showed that, but he might not be as ready as most thought he was. Although, same with Mark Williams, he needs to have a true point guard to get him the ball in the right places. There were countless times he set a pick and rolled to the basket and the guards either looked the other way or just couldn't get the ball to him. Thankfully, the Hornets have someone that can do that (LaMelo Ball).

Thoughts on Mark Williams and Kai Jones and if they will see solid rotational minutes this season? - timabramm

I don't think Mark is a guy that can face up to the basket and use post moves to score on another big man. His game is more pick and roll and lob finishing. Kai Jones is someone that can receive the ball up top and simply power his way through to score, but the lane was always so congested because of the lack of spacing and he wasn't receiving the ball much down low. I expect Mark to get starting quality minutes at some point in the season, but maybe not right away. With Kai Jones, I think he could get some solid minutes off the bench this season.

What will JT Thor's role be like for the Hornets next season? - the_cooler_pena

JT's role will mostly be a guy the Hornets can throw in to get some stops and cut backdoor for some dunks and occasionally be able to knock down the three ball. I think Jalen McDaniels is still ahead of him in the depth chart, but he could get thrown into the lineups as the season goes on.

Do you think we will look to convert McGowens contract into a standard one? - wesleydufff

I think McGowens really showed off his talent for the Hornets and he's worthy of getting a standard contract. So, yes, I would expect the Hornets to look to give Bryce a standard contract soon.

What rookie or second year player from the Summer League will get the most playing time? - abbey_meachum

Well obviously Bouknight was unable to play, but I really believe he will get some quality minutes off the bench. Another player is Mark Williams, especially because he's already got what seems to be a coach in Steve Clifford that really loves the way he plays and what he offers defensively.

