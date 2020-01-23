Hornet Maven
Video: James Borrego talks about Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets lost their seventh straight game Monday night, falling 106-83 to the Orlando Magic, but James Borrego found some positives when reflecting on the play of Malik Monk and Willy Hernangomez.

Monk, after not scoring more than seven points in a single game since December, poured in 20 points, two assists and a rebound in 22 minutes of play.

Hernangomez has worked his way back into the rotation recently and scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in nine minutes of play. He also had two rebounds.

Video: Devonte Graham talks Charlotte Hornets' loss, trip to Paris

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham talked Monday about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to France.

Mitchell Northam

Video: P.J. Washington talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Terry Rozier talks Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier talks about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Jan. 20. 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Malik Monk talks about strong game for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk talked about his consistency and recent performance against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: James Borrego talks loss to Magic, trip to Paris for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to Paris, France on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Video: James Borrego talks about Charlotte Hornets loss to Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Mitchell Northam

Sights, sounds: The Charlotte Hornets have arrived in Paris

The Charlotte Hornets are exploring Paris, France ahead of their game in the city on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mitchell Northam

Ray Spalding scores 15 points in Greensboro Swarm debut

The newly acquired Charlotte Hornets' forward made his debut with the Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Mitchell Northam

NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets fall at home to Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss.

Mitchell Northam

Photo gallery: Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets lost their seventh straight NBA contest Monday night, falling 106-83 to the Orlando Magic.

Mitchell Northam