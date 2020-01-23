Video: James Borrego talks about Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk

The Charlotte Hornets lost their seventh straight game Monday night, falling 106-83 to the Orlando Magic, but James Borrego found some positives when reflecting on the play of Malik Monk and Willy Hernangomez.

Monk, after not scoring more than seven points in a single game since December, poured in 20 points, two assists and a rebound in 22 minutes of play.

Hernangomez has worked his way back into the rotation recently and scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in nine minutes of play. He also had two rebounds.