Charlotte Hornets' guard Malik Monk suspended by NBA for violating anti-drug policy

Mitchell Northam

Malik Monk will not play for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday vs. the New York Knicks after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

The NBA did not specify the details of Monk's violation, so it is unclear what he tested positive for or what rule he broke. The league also left Monk's suspension open-ended, saying it will begin Wednesday and "will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program."

In a statement, the Hornets said of Monk's suspension: "We are disappointed in Malik’s decision-making that resulted in his suspension. As an organization, we do not condone his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time."

Monk, a third-year guard out of Kentucky, had been playing well recently for the Hornets. Over his last six games, he was averaging 20 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per-contest while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from three-point range. On Tuesday, he made the first start of his NBA career in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has played in all but two of the Hornets' games this season and is averaging a career-high 21.3 minutes per-game.

Monk, 22, was the 11th overall pick in 2017 and is under contract with the Hornets through the 2020-21 season.

