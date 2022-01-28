Skip to main content

Malik Monk Won't Play in Return to Charlotte, LeBron James Among Several Questionable

The Lakers could be very shorthanded tonight in Charlotte.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be making their one and only trip to the Queen City tonight but there is some uncertainty with how much of their starting lineup will actually play.

Former Charlotte Hornet guard Malik Monk (left groin soreness) has officially been ruled out and will not play in his return to Spectrum Center. Avery Bradley (stomach illness), Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness), LeBron James (left knee soreness), and Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness) are all listed as questionable. All are expected to be game time decisions.

The Hornets and Lakers are set to start at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

