VIDEO: Magic coach Steve Clifford talks Fultz, ball movement

Mitchell Northam

Just before the Orlando Magic tipped off against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Spectrum Center, Orlando head coach Steve Clifford talked about Markelle Fultz and the Magic's ball movement this season.

Fultz, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per-game over his last seven appearances. He's also shooting 49.5 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from three-point range and 73.3 percent from the charity stripe over that stretch.

Related to the Magic's ball movement, Orlando is the seventh worst in the league in assists per-game this season, putting up a 22.4 mark.

