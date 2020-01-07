Charlotte Hornets: Williams, Kidd-Gilchrist out vs. Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets will have to go for their third straight win without the help of two veterans on Monday night.

Head coach James Borrego confirmed Monday afternoon that both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams would be unavailable for the contest.

Williams, 33, will sit out after undergoing a nasal procedure. Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, is dealing with an illness.

The oldest player on the Hornets this season, Williams has been a valuable contributor off the bench this year, playing in 33 of the Hornets' 38 games. He is averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 20.1 minutes per-game. He is also shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range this season.

Kidd-Gilchrist, playing in the final year of his contract with the Hornets, has featured in just 11 games this season, but he has played more recently, appearing off the bench in nine of Charlotte's last 14 games.

Replacing Williams and Kidd-Gilchrist on the Hornets' roster Monday will be Jalen McDaniels and Caleb Martin, a pair of Hornets who have spent the majority of this season in the G-League. Borrego said both players are active and are available to play vs. Indiana

Starting tonight for Charlotte is: Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Bismack Biyombo.

North Carolina native and Grammy-nominated rapper J. Cole is in the Spectrum Center Monday night too.