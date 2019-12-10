Report: Several NBA teams 'monitoring' availability of Marvin Williams

There's a trade market for at least one Charlotte Hornets' player this season, according to a recent report.

In a notes column published Tuesday at the Athletic, Shams Charania said that "several teams are monitoring the trade availability" of Marvin Williams. Charania, a well-known NBA news breaker, cited unnamed sources.

Williams, 33, is the oldest player on the Hornets roster and is making $15 million this season; the final year of a contract he signed with Charlotte in 2016. He is the fourth highest-paid player on the team.

Despite his age, Williams is having a solid campaign for the Hornets and has been crucial to the team as a role player. Williams is often one of the first players of the bench and is seventh in minutes played this year.

Williams is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per-game, playing an average of 20.8 minutes per-night. He's been durable this year too, only missing one game in the Hornets' loss on Sunday to the Hawks. The veteran was listed as having soreness in his right knee.

Teams could be interested in Williams for several reasons. Chief among them is his experience and presence he brings to a locker room. Williams has long been well-liked among Hornets' players, coaches and staff.

On the court, Williams could help a contender with his ability to stretch the floor, too. He's shooting a career-high 49.6 percent from the floor this season, 40 percent on all three's, and a career-high 53.8 percent on corner three's. Williams is also 11th in the league in true shooting percentage (.653).

And while Williams has a high salary figure, teams would be willing to trade for him because he wouldn't be on the books after this season.

Still, no team is in a position to take on a $15 million cap hit. So, Charlotte would have to take on salary of another player or two in any deal.

A trade offer for Williams would have to make sense for Charlotte. They're in a youth movement and they value Williams' leadership and presence. They would likely want a young prospect or a draft pick coming to them in a deal. If a trade for Williams can give Charlotte an asset like that in return, they might be tempted to pull the trigger.

A deal that might make sense...

Hypothetically, Williams could return to his former team, the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are pursuing a top seed in the west this season. Williams can guard multiple positions on one end and knock down long shots on the other.

A trade that might work would be the Jazz sending back Dante Exum, Tony Bradley and a second round draft pick. Exum, 24, is needed to make the salaries work and the former fifth overall pick might be better with a change of scenery after six seasons in Utah. If it doesn't work, Exum is only on the books through the 2020-21 season.

Bradley is a 21-year-old UNC product in his third NBA season. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per-game this season, he's on a cheap deal and has a team option for 2020-21. Mitch Kupchak has done well with second-round draft picks lately for the Hornets and could potentially find another solid player there.