Skip to main content

Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell

NBA legend Bill Russell passes away.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.

Charlotte Hornets' owner Michael Jordan released the following statement in regards to the passing of Russell: 

"Bill Russell was a pioneer – as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first Black head coach and as an activist. He paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Jon Yeager at @jonyeagerr.

USATSI_18046225_168388579_lowres
News

Isaiah Thomas Shares Thoughts on Possibility of Returning to Charlotte

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
USATSI_17934087_168388579_lowres
News

First Look at LaMelo Ball in No. 1 Jersey

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 3:47 PM EDT
FXfz9DsXkAUJALI
News

Hornets Among Seven Teams Interested in Trading for Donovan Mitchell

By Israel OmondiJul 26, 2022 10:48 AM EDT
USATSI_18682735_168388579_lowres
News

Summer League Recap: Does Charlotte Have Their Center of the Future?

By Jon YeagerJul 25, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
USATSI_17148966_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Hornets 'Considering' a Reunion with Kemba Walker

By Schuyler CallihanJul 25, 2022 11:51 AM EDT
USATSI_17425637_168388579_lowres
News

Should the Hornets Still Explore a Trade for Myles Turner?

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 3:29 PM EDT
USATSI_18058579_168388579_lowres
News

Hot Clicks: Offseason Grades, Jersey Numbers, Gelo's Future, Projected Lineup + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 12:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18085580_168388579_lowres
News

Projecting the Hornets' Rotation Following Summer League

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 11:52 AM EDT