Charlotte Hornets waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s time as a Hornet is over.

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had waived the former No. 2 overall pick, agreeing to terms on a buyout of his contract.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, was drafted by the Hornets second overall in the 2012 draft out of Kentucky. His teammate with the Wildcats, Anthony Davis, went first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans. Kidd-Gilchrist made the 2013 All-Rookie team, but never quite lived up to the hype or expectations that come with being drafted that high.

Still, Kidd-Gilchrist establishes himself as a solid defender who could guard multiple positions. He turned into a decent rebounder too, averaging 5.5 boards per-game in his eight seasons in Charlotte. His total of 2,388 rebounds is fifth in Hornets’ franchise history. He’s also sixth all-time in Hornets’ blocks with 301.

Kidd-Gilchrist was a regular starter for the Hornets until James Borrego began his tenure as head coach of the Hornets last season. Since the start of Borrego’s tenure, Kidd-Gilchrist has played in just 76 games and started only three across two seasons. Borrego has often opted to give playing time and chances to younger players.

Before the trade deadline, there seemed to be interest among contending teams for Kidd-Gilchrist. According to multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks seem to be the favorite to land him.

A 6-foot-6 former McDonald’s All-American, Kidd-Gilchrist has spent his entire career with the Hornets — helping them reach two playoff appearances — and was in the final year of a contract extension he signed in 2015.