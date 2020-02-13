AllHornets
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could make Mavericks debut against Magic; Younger Hornets getting chances

Mitchell Northam

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist put another NBA uniform on for the first time on Wednesday when the Dallas Mavericks took on the Sacramento Kings.

Kidd-Gilchrist was on the bench for the Mavericks in that game, but did not enter the contest during the 130-111 win for Dallas.

After reaching a buy-out on the remainder of his contract with the Hornets last weekend, Kidd-Gilchrist signed with the Mavericks. The next game they play is on Feb. 21 is in Orlando against the Magic, so Kidd-Gilchrist could make his Mavericks debut against former Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, had fallen out of favor in the competition for playing time with the Hornets. He appeared in just 12 games with the Hornets this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per-game.

Still, Kidd-Gilchrist has shown the ability to be a versatile defender and a solid rebounder. The Mavericks are in sixth place in the Western Conference and a player with MKG's skill-set could help them in a playoff series, when they need an energetic defender to disrupt a potent offense.

“He’s a guy that we’ve liked for a long time,” Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle told Mavs.com on Tuesday. “He’s a great competitor, a helluva defender, a great rebounder and a guy who is working on his shooting, and his 3-point shooting is getting better every year. "

Carlisle later added: “We see him as a multi-position player, probably more (power forward) and (center) as the game continues to get smaller and faster. But we feel like he can guard any position on the floor. "

The departures of Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams has freed up minutes and opportunities for younger players in Charlotte. In the Hornets' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, undrafted rookie Caleb Martin started and tallied eight points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Jalen McDaniels -- who, like Martin, has spent most of the season in the G-League -- played 22 minutes and racked up 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Charlotte has won two straight games since waiving Kidd-Gilchrist and Williams, and will go for its third straight win on Thursday at Chicago.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlotte Hornets waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the former No. 2 overall pick, agreeing to terms on a buyout of his contract.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin has nasal procedure, out vs. Dallas Mavericks

Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets 2019 second round NBA Draft pick, will miss Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell Northam

Report: Charlotte Hornets reach buyout with Marvin Williams

Veteran NBA forward Marvin Williams will be able to sign with a contender for the remainder of the 2020 NBA season after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, how to watch NBA

The Charlotte Hornets have lost 11 of their last 12 games. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, their schedule doesn't get any easier, as the play at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets to honor Kobe Bryant with arm sleeves

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will wear arm sleeves Tuesday night with Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 on them.

Mitchell Northam

Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

Marvin Williams told the Charlotte Observer that he's thought about retirement, but after an 18-point performance in Paris, the veteran could be a trade target as the NBA deadline approaches.

Mitchell Northam

Kobe Bryant: Charlotte Hornets react to death of NBA legend

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, according to multiple reports. The NBA legend was 41.

Mitchell Northam

Introducing the new Hornets Maven, powered by Sports Illustrated

We're going to make this a home for Hornets fans and Mitchell Northam will provide coverage of the team.

Mitchell Northam

by

northam67

What could the Charlotte Hornets get in a Malik Monk trade with the New York Knicks?

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks are interested in trading with the Charlotte Hornets for Malik Monk.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Devonte Graham talks Charlotte Hornets' loss, trip to Paris

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham talked Monday about the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic and their upcoming trip to France.

Mitchell Northam