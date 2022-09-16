Skip to main content

Miles Bridges: An Update But No Clarity

Miles Bridges appeared back in court today following his pending felony charges.

Miles Bridges was due back in court today after his preliminary hearing originally scheduled for the 9th of September was continued. Fans were hoping for some form of clarity or closure on this Bridges ordeal which has been rumbling on since June 30th.

WCNC's Nick Carboni who has been the leading media member linked into the Bridges situation did give an update, but not one fans were hoping for.

With training camp due to start on the 27th of September, the Bridges situation is now confirmed to extend into the Hornets pre-season. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem this situation is any closer to a final resolution.

