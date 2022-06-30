Skip to main content
Stinger: Miles Bridges Arrested + Kemba's Return?

What is the impact of Bridges' arrest? Where might the Hornets might turn? Kemba's return?

In part 1 Chase and James discuss the impact of the Miles Bridges arrest and where the Hornets go from here. In part 2 they get back to talking basketball as they evaluate the potential fit of new free agent Kemba Walker.

  • What happened?
  • Possible outcomes?
  • Impact on Charlotte's free agency plans?
  • John Collins plan B?
  • Could Kemba Walker possibly return to Charlotte?
