Stinger: Miles Bridges Arrested + Kemba's Return?
What is the impact of Bridges' arrest? Where might the Hornets might turn? Kemba's return?
In part 1 Chase and James discuss the impact of the Miles Bridges arrest and where the Hornets go from here. In part 2 they get back to talking basketball as they evaluate the potential fit of new free agent Kemba Walker.
- What happened?
- Possible outcomes?
- Impact on Charlotte's free agency plans?
- John Collins plan B?
- Could Kemba Walker possibly return to Charlotte?
