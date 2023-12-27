Miles Bridges Linked to Detroit Pistons in 2024 Free Agency

Following the Detroit Pistons NBA record setting 27th straight loss, Shams Charania appeared on Fan Duel TV to discuss potential changes in Detroit. Charania stated that upgrading the power forward position is a priority this off-season with their $50-60 million in Cap space.

Charania listed Siakam, Anunoby, Tobias Harris and most interestingly Miles Bridges as options Detroit are expected to show interest in. Bridges is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports has already reported he could sign elsewhere other than Charlotte.

Analysis

Detroit were rumored to be interested in Miles Bridges, a Flint, Michigan native in 2022 Free Agency before his domestic violence incident. With the same ownership and front office still in place with Detroit (For now) it is understandable they would maintain some level of interest. In basketball terms I am sceptical Bridges is the right fit for Detroit. The Pistons require more three point shooting, defense and veteran presence, these are not strengths of Bridges.