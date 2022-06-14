Montrezl Harrell Faces Felony Drug Charges

Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell may not be playing basketball in 2022-23. A report surfaced Monday from Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer that the 28-year-old is facing felony drug charges from a traffic stop that occurred last month in Richmond, Kentucky.

State Trooper Jesse Owens wrote on his report, “upon stop observed odor of marijuana”. Also in his report, Harrell admitted to being in possession of marijuana, some of which was found in his sweatpants. After fully searching his car, three pounds of marijuana were found in vacuum-sealed bags in a backpack in the backseat. He could face 1-5 years of jail time with a fine of $1k-$10k per Boone's report.

In 25 games with the Hornets this past season, he averaged 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He was acquired at the trade deadline from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Ish Smith and Vernon Carey Jr.

Harrell will be a free agent this offseason.

