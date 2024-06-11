Multiple Hornets Selected To Preliminary Olympic Rosters
Which Hornets will we see at the Paris Olympics this summer?
The Charlotte Hornets are likely to have some several players representing their countries at this summers Olympic Games in Paris. With the Olympics under two months away, national provisional squads are being announced and it's good news so far for Charlotte.
Vasilijie Micic and Aleksej Pouksevski Selected for Serbia
Davis Bertans Selected for Latvia
JT Thor Selected for South Sudan
As these are only provisional squads, there is chance one or more could be cut. However, considering all of Charlotte's players have NBA pedigree, the chances of that appear unlikely.
