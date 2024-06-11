All Hornets

Multiple Hornets Selected To Preliminary Olympic Rosters

Which Hornets will we see at the Paris Olympics this summer?

James Plowright

Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans (9) takes an elbow blocking a shot by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans (9) takes an elbow blocking a shot by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Charlotte Hornets are likely to have some several players representing their countries at this summers Olympic Games in Paris. With the Olympics under two months away, national provisional squads are being announced and it's good news so far for Charlotte.

Vasilijie Micic and Aleksej Pouksevski Selected for Serbia

Davis Bertans Selected for Latvia

JT Thor Selected for South Sudan

As these are only provisional squads, there is chance one or more could be cut. However, considering all of Charlotte's players have NBA pedigree, the chances of that appear unlikely.

James Plowright

