NBA Eastern Conference Power Rankings - Week of January 2024

Here are your Eastern Conference Power Rankings for the Week of Jan 22nd, 2024.

1. Boston Celtics (33-20) - The Celtics are 20-1 at home this season, and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Celtics have been #1 in these rankings every week since the beginning of the season.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (29-13) - The Bucks are treading water, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are basically a .500 team on the road, going 10-9 so far. Something to keep an eye on.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (28-13) - Philly is on a 5 game win streak, most recently defeating a feisty Hornets squad on Saturday, 97-89. Spurs, Pacers and Nuggets on deck this week. Is Joel Embiid the front runner for league MVP?

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) - The Cavs enter the week as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, winners of 7 straight and 8 of their last 10 contests. The Magic and a back to back with the Bucks (see above) may elevate the Cavs past the 76ers next week?

5. NY Knicks (26-17) - Speaking of hot, the Knicks have been playing fantastic since trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly to Toronto for OG Anunoby under three weeks ago. Winners of 3 straight and 8-2 in their last 10 games pushes the Knicks into the top 5 in the East.

6. Miami Heat (24-19) - Heat have slumped a bit, going 5-5 in their last 10 and have lost 3 straight. Doesnt get any easier for Jimmy Butler and company, as they face the Grizzlies, Celtics and Knicks this week.

7. Indiana Pacers (24-19) Pacers are in the same boat as the Heat, 5-5 in their last 10 and have lost 2 straight. 3 home games this week vs the Nuggets, 76ers and Suns this week will tell us a lot about the Pacers potential.

8. Orlando Magic (23-23) - The Young Gun Magic started the season strong but now have come back to the middle of the pack going 4-6 in their last 10. Next up, the red hot Cavs followed by a trip out west to play the Grizzlies and Suns this week.

9. Chicago Bulls (21-23) - Zach Lavine is still a Bull. The Bulls have actually won 6 of their last 10 games and have won 2 straight as they embark on their own Western Conference trip this week facing the Suns, Lakers and Trail Blazers.

10. Atlanta Hawks (18-24) - Here's where we start to get to the bottom of the East at the moment. Hawks get Kings, Warriors and Mavericks this week after going 5-5 in their last 10.

11. Brooklyn Nets (17-25) - Here's where the separation really starts to appear in the East. The Nets are 2-8 in their last 10 games although they did beat the Lakers 130-112 last Friday. But the Lakers have their own issues.

12. Toronto Raptors (16-27) - Adding RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley a few weeks back via trade from the Knicks hasn't resulted in wins for the Raptors, 3-7 in their last 10 outings.

13. Charlotte Hornets (7-20) - The Hornets have lost seven straight. Injuries to multiple starters including PG LaMelo Ball, rookie F Brandon Miller, C Mark Williams etc. have made it impossible for Coach Steve Clifford to even know what his rotation will be until right before tipoff.

14. Washington Wizards (7-35) - At least the Hornets are fun to watch at times. The Wizards are not. The Kings are rumored to be interested in Wizards SF Kyle Kuzma via trade. Wiz have lost 9 of their last 10 games.

15. Detroit Pistons (4-38) - The Pistons are not only the worst team in the Eastern Conference but the entire NBA and its not even close. Pistons tied the all time record for consecutive losses this season at 28 and they are flirting with the all time worst regular season record, currently held by the 1972-73 76ers (9-73). The 2023-24 Pistons are currently on pace to finish at 8-74, which would be the new record.

Facebook - @AllHornets

Twitter - @AllHornets_SI and @Dez_3505