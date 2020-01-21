NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets fall at home to Orlando Magic

CHARLOTTE -- Just three players on the Charlotte Hornets scored in double-digits Monday, as James Borrego's side lost its seventh straight game, falling 106-83 to the Orlando Magic in the Spectrum Center.

The loss puts the Hornets at 15-30 on the season, further cementing the unlikelihood of the club making the playoffs this year.

Getting Buckets

Malik Monk led the Hornets in scoring on MLK Day with 20 points off the bench. The third-year guard out of Kentucky also had a rebound, a block and two assists in 21 minutes of play.

Rookie forward P.J. Washington added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. The Kentucky product shot 4-of-8 from three-point range and also had an assist in 34 minutes of action.

Yikes

For the second time in his last four games, Terry Rozier scored less than six points. The 25-year-old tallied four points on 0-of-6 shooting (his four points came at the free throw line). Rozier also had four rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in 30 minutes.

Fellow starters Cody Zeller and Miles Bridges also scored just four points each.

The Other Side

Orlando -- coached by former Hornets head coach Steve Clifford -- was led by Evan Fournier's 26 points and Nikola Vucevic's 24 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 19 points off the bench.

Highlights

Notes

Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist were both active Monday night, but did not play.

With four made three-pointers on Monday, Devonte' Graham now has 164 three's on the season, a mark that leads all Eastern Conference players.

The Hornets were out-rebounded 47-39.

Quotes

James Borrego on the Hornets' defense: "This is strictly just horrible execution, poor awareness... No resistance at the rim. They just walked to the rim a few times for easy lay-ups. When teams are doing that, it allows them to get good looks and its really nice for their offense."

Malik Monk on his aggressiveness: "I was attacking it from the get-go, and I think that's what got me going and I just continue to do that."

Next up

The Hornets will play in Paris, France on Thursday against the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.