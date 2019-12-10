Hornetmaven
Hornets notes: Cody Martin recalled; P.J. Washington 'probable' ahead of game vs. Wizards

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets' depth in the front court could be weaker Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Monday afternoon, veteran forward Marvin Williams and rookie forward P.J. Washington were both listed with injuries. The team said Williams, 33, was "doubtful" due to soreness in his right knee and Washington, 21, was "probable" due to a right ankle sprain.

Washington rolled his ankle in Sunday's home loss to the Hawks, in which he tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes of action. That game also marked the first time Washington had taken double-digit free throws in his career, and he flushed 12-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Williams did not feature in Sunday's game, the first he has missed this season.

Tuesday morning, the team announced that it had recalled second-round pick Cody Martin from the G-League. If Williams or Washington or both can't play, the Hornets might opt for a small-ball lineup against the Wizards, which could then give Martin the chance to play.

Head coach James Borrego also might give more minutes to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, as he did Sunday in Williams' absence. It was just the fourth game the Kentucky product had played in this season, but he had a solid performance, totaling seven points, a block, three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

  • Michael Kidd-Gilchrist needs to play in 31 more games this season to move into fourth place in the Hornets' all-time rankings for games played. Ahead of him currently is Gerald Wallace, Kemba Walker, Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry.
  • Nic Batum needs one assist to pass Brevin Knight and move into seventh place on the Hornets' all-time rankings for assists.
  • Miles Bridges needs 84 more points to reach 1,000 for his career. He also needs 43 rebounds to reach 500 for his career.
