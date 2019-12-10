Hornets notes: Cody Martin recalled; P.J. Washington 'probable' ahead of game vs. Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets' depth in the front court could be weaker Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Monday afternoon, veteran forward Marvin Williams and rookie forward P.J. Washington were both listed with injuries. The team said Williams, 33, was "doubtful" due to soreness in his right knee and Washington, 21, was "probable" due to a right ankle sprain.

Washington rolled his ankle in Sunday's home loss to the Hawks, in which he tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes of action. That game also marked the first time Washington had taken double-digit free throws in his career, and he flushed 12-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Williams did not feature in Sunday's game, the first he has missed this season.

Tuesday morning, the team announced that it had recalled second-round pick Cody Martin from the G-League. If Williams or Washington or both can't play, the Hornets might opt for a small-ball lineup against the Wizards, which could then give Martin the chance to play.

Head coach James Borrego also might give more minutes to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, as he did Sunday in Williams' absence. It was just the fourth game the Kentucky product had played in this season, but he had a solid performance, totaling seven points, a block, three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

