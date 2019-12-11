Notes, highlights: Hornets top Wizards behind Graham's 29 points

Davis Bertans poured in a career-high 32 points for the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center, but it wasn't enough to beat the Charlotte Hornets.

An And-1 play from Devonte' Graham pushed the Hornets ahead by four points with about 90 seconds to play Tuesday, and then Miles Bridges sealed the win for the Hornets by connecting on a 23-foot three-pointer with 7.7 seconds left.

The Hornets snapped a two-game skid and ended a five-game homestand with a victory, beating the Wizards 114-107.

"We just had to make plays late," Graham said. "Bertans, making all them three's, we just had to switch everything and get a couple of stops."

Graham led the Hornets with 29 points, six assists and two steals, Bridges scored 16 points, and Bismack Biyombo posted an efficient double-double of 13 points and 15 boards in just 24 minutes.

Terry Rozier pitched in by stuffing the stat sheet with 17 points, eight boards, seven assists and a steal.

The win pushes the Hornets to 10-16 on the season.

"We kept fighting. We kept executing offensively," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "I thought we did a great job (defending) on (Bradley Beal). Made him work for everything. Denied him, disrupted him."

Beal, a two-time NBA All-Star, finished with just 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

Despite Bertans' performance, the Hornets out-shot the Wizards from behind the arc, connecting on five more three-pointers and shooting 7.6 more percentage points better from that range. The Hornets also out-rebounded the Wizards by three.

Highlights

Notes