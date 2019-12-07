Hornetmaven
Taking a closer look at Trae Young, Hornets stats ahead of game vs. Hawks.

Mitchell Northam

Ahead of the Hornets' game on Sunday at the Spectrum Center vs. the Atlanta Hawks, I dove into some stats on Trae Young and the Hornets. What did I find out? Young has the ball a lot, and Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier are making a ton of plays right now.

Numbers to know on Trae Young

  • Young leads the league in drives per-game this season with 20.4. He has a 54.6 field goal percentage on shots off those drives. He also averages 2.6 assists per-game off those drives. However, he also leads the league in turnovers per-game off drives, with 1.8.
  • The ball will be in Young's hands a lot. He leads the league in total possession time, having the ball a minute more than Luka Donic this season. Young averages 6.46 seconds per touch, which also leads the league.
  • Young is second in the league in points per-game off pull-up shots with 11.6. James Harden is first. Young also makes an average of 2.6 pull-up three's per-game, which is also second in the league, only behind Harden.

Fun and interesting Hornets' numbers

  • Terry Rozier is 12th in the league in scoring off of catch-and-shoot's, totaling 140 points.
  • Rozier is tied for first in the league in secondary assists with 24.
  • Devonte' Graham has the fifth most points in the league off pull-up shots with 203 points.
  • Graham is fifth in the league in potential assists with 324. He's third in the league in actual assists (186) and points created from assists (462).
  • Cody Zeller is 12th in the league in points off elbow touches with 40.
  • Zeller, Graham, P.J. Washington and Marvin Williams are all shooting abover 50 percent on corner three's this season.
  • Williams is 13th in the league in true shooting percentage with a .653 mark.
  • Zeller is eighth in offensive rebound percentage with a 13.4 mark.
  • The sample size is small, as he's played in just three NBA games, but Caleb Martin is sixth in the league in average speed, running 4.79 miles per-hour.

All stats as of Dec. 7, 2019 from basketball-reference.com and stats.nba.com.

