Taking a closer look at Trae Young, Hornets stats ahead of game vs. Hawks.
Ahead of the Hornets' game on Sunday at the Spectrum Center vs. the Atlanta Hawks, I dove into some stats on Trae Young and the Hornets. What did I find out? Young has the ball a lot, and Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier are making a ton of plays right now.
Numbers to know on Trae Young
- Young leads the league in drives per-game this season with 20.4. He has a 54.6 field goal percentage on shots off those drives. He also averages 2.6 assists per-game off those drives. However, he also leads the league in turnovers per-game off drives, with 1.8.
- The ball will be in Young's hands a lot. He leads the league in total possession time, having the ball a minute more than Luka Donic this season. Young averages 6.46 seconds per touch, which also leads the league.
- Young is second in the league in points per-game off pull-up shots with 11.6. James Harden is first. Young also makes an average of 2.6 pull-up three's per-game, which is also second in the league, only behind Harden.
Fun and interesting Hornets' numbers
- Terry Rozier is 12th in the league in scoring off of catch-and-shoot's, totaling 140 points.
- Rozier is tied for first in the league in secondary assists with 24.
- Devonte' Graham has the fifth most points in the league off pull-up shots with 203 points.
- Graham is fifth in the league in potential assists with 324. He's third in the league in actual assists (186) and points created from assists (462).
- Cody Zeller is 12th in the league in points off elbow touches with 40.
- Zeller, Graham, P.J. Washington and Marvin Williams are all shooting abover 50 percent on corner three's this season.
- Williams is 13th in the league in true shooting percentage with a .653 mark.
- Zeller is eighth in offensive rebound percentage with a 13.4 mark.
- The sample size is small, as he's played in just three NBA games, but Caleb Martin is sixth in the league in average speed, running 4.79 miles per-hour.
All stats as of Dec. 7, 2019 from basketball-reference.com and stats.nba.com.