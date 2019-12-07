Taking a closer look at Trae Young, Hornets stats ahead of game vs. Hawks.

Ahead of the Hornets' game on Sunday at the Spectrum Center vs. the Atlanta Hawks, I dove into some stats on Trae Young and the Hornets. What did I find out? Young has the ball a lot, and Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier are making a ton of plays right now.

Numbers to know on Trae Young

Young leads the league in drives per-game this season with 20.4. He has a 54.6 field goal percentage on shots off those drives. He also averages 2.6 assists per-game off those drives. However, he also leads the league in turnovers per-game off drives, with 1.8.

The ball will be in Young's hands a lot. He leads the league in total possession time, having the ball a minute more than Luka Donic this season. Young averages 6.46 seconds per touch, which also leads the league.

Young is second in the league in points per-game off pull-up shots with 11.6. James Harden is first. Young also makes an average of 2.6 pull-up three's per-game, which is also second in the league, only behind Harden.

Fun and interesting Hornets' numbers

Terry Rozier is 12th in the league in scoring off of catch-and-shoot's, totaling 140 points.

Rozier is tied for first in the league in secondary assists with 24.

Devonte' Graham has the fifth most points in the league off pull-up shots with 203 points.

Graham is fifth in the league in potential assists with 324. He's third in the league in actual assists (186) and points created from assists (462).

Cody Zeller is 12th in the league in points off elbow touches with 40.

Zeller, Graham, P.J. Washington and Marvin Williams are all shooting abover 50 percent on corner three's this season.

Williams is 13th in the league in true shooting percentage with a .653 mark.

Zeller is eighth in offensive rebound percentage with a 13.4 mark.

The sample size is small, as he's played in just three NBA games, but Caleb Martin is sixth in the league in average speed, running 4.79 miles per-hour.

All stats as of Dec. 7, 2019 from basketball-reference.com and stats.nba.com.