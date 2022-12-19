Nikola Jokic Posts Video Game-Like Numbers as Nuggets Down Hornets

The Hornets fought hard in this one, but ultimately fall short and fall to 7-23 on the season. LaMelo Ball continued to look spectacular as he scored 31 points in the 119-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

It was a weird start to this game for both sides. Each team started off this game with a lot of bad misses and reckless shots. Despite the Nuggets leading the league in field goal percentage, they started off the game shooting 2-14 from the field. The Hornets were off to a good defensive start as they started with a 9-3 lead in the opening six minutes of the game. Mason Plumlee recorded three fouls in the first five minutes of the game and sat the remainder of the first half. Jokic was very physical in the first quarter but also was pretty sloppy as he recorded three turnovers. The Hornets had a lead of 25-20 through one and closed things out on an 8-0 run.

The Hornets continued their run as they pushed their lead to 30-20 early in the second, sparking an early timeout by Mike Malone. The first half was filled with technicals all given by referee Brian Forte. Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Mike Malone, and Jalen McDaniels all received a technical in the first half. Kai Jones checked in and had a poster alley-oop dunk from LaMelo Ball halfway through the second quarter to give the Hornets a 46-37 lead. However, Kai ran into foul trouble as he had three fouls in just three minutes. The Nuggets ended the half on a 17-4 run and held a 55-52 advantage at the break. Nikola Jokic had a historic first half with 16 points and 20 rebounds in 20 minutes, meanwhile the Hornets, as a team, had 23 total rebounds in the first half.

Terry Rozier had just two points in the first 24 minutes of play and did not start the second half due to a right hip contusion. Kelly Oubre Jr. started in place of Rozier in the second half. The Nuggets opened on a 15-7 run, mostly in part to their defense and getting out in transition. One of the Hornets' major problems and focus points this season has been getting back on defense and they did not do a good job at that tonight. The Hornets trailed 70-59 after a 32-11 run by Denver that started at the end of the first half. The Hornets' defense was lackluster in the 3rd quarter as the Nuggets scored 39 points. The Hornets trailed 80-94 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to make it an eight-point game behind Jalen McDaniels, who scored four of the six points. Nikola Jokic came back in with 7:37 remaining in the fourth with the Hornets trailing by seven and he poured in two big three-pointers to continue his historic night. Jokic proved why he was the MVP for two seasons in a row as he took over in the fourth quarter. Despite the Hornets getting it as close as two in the fourth, they couldn't stop the two-time MVP. Despite the loss, the Hornets outscored the Nuggets 35-25 in the fourth. Jamal Murray struggled throughout the entire game as he shot just 2-11 and recorded six points. Nikola Jokic finished his night with 40 points, 27 rebounds, and 10 assists in 40 minutes.

The Hornets have to play tomorrow night as they take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM EST.

Top performers:

LaMelo Ball: 31 points 5 rebounds 5 assists

Gordon Hayward: 15 points 10 rebounds 4 assists

Kelly Oubre Jr: 16 points 2 steals 2 assists

Jalen McDaniels: 14 points 5 rebounds +12 +/-

Nick Richards: 11 points 6 rebounds 3 blocks

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Austin Leake