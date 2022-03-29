Nuggets Hold Off Hornets

It was a two man battle out of the gates as Aaron Gordon and Miles Bridges each scored the first six points of the game for their respective teams. Bridges cooled off, meanwhile, Gordon continued to be a problem notching 17 points in the first quarter on 7/11 shooting from the field. He also made some plays on the defensive end and dished out a few assists as well.

Nikola Jokic figured to be a mismatch for the Hornets coming into the night, but was fairly quiet, at least in terms of scoring with just six points at the half. James Borrego did a great job of rotating Mason Plumlee, Montrezl Harrell, P.J. Washington, and Jalen McDaniels on Denver's bigs and throwing a mixture of different coverages at them.

Harrell in particular was a shot in the arm off the bench converting all three field goals, snatching five boards, and drawing a pair of fouls. Two of his first nine came on a powerful dunk that nearly brought the stanchion down.

The score at halftime reflected how even the first two quarters were as Charlotte led 57-56.