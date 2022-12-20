Mock Trade Negotiation: Trent Jr + OG Anunoby

In this SI “Mock Trade” article series All Hornets site content manager James Plowright will be conducting various trade negotiations with journalists who cover other NBA teams in an effort to upgrade Charlotte’s roster via trade. Jay Rosalas (Raptors HQ) plays the role of General Manager for the Toronto Raptors as James enquires about potential OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr trades

JP Hey Jay, I appreciate you helping out with this mock trade negotiation.

As you are likely aware Charlotte is in the middle of a season where everything that could go wrong has. To try and resolve some of Charlotte's long term defensive issues, I've marked OG Anunoby as the primary candidate the Hornets should pursue this trade season as Gordon Hayward is clearly not the long term answer on the wing. From the outside it's been surprising to see Anunoby's name come up in trade reports over the past 12 months, how available do you think he is and what would Toronto be looking for in return?

JR O.G. Anunoby's availability in the trade market should be on every team's radar. What's not to like? He's averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals - where he leads the league at 2.4 per game - while also ranking 2nd in deflections per game. That only begins to paint the picture of O.G.'s defensive excellence this season. Before he went down with a hip injury this week, Anunoby had a 6-game stretch where his main defensive assignments were a collection of offensive superstars: Jaylen Brown, Paolo Banchero, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, and Luka Doncic. Collectively, here's how they fared: 17/41, 41 pts, 4 turnovers, 3 blocked attempts, 48:10 (yes, an entire game's worth of defensive mastery). Banchero was held to single-digits for the first time in his young career, while Mitchell had his 121-game streak of scoring in double figures snapped.

Apologies for burying the lede, but combined with a contract that only pays him $18 million in each of the next two seasons (plus a $19.9 million player option in year three), Anunoby is as untouchable as they come. Raptors fans will be quick to point out that Masai Ujiri chose to hold onto Anunoby (and Pascal Siakam) in a franchise-altering trade for Kawhi Leonard. However, the outgoing Raptor, DeMar DeRozan, was also seen as untouchable at the time, so nothing's impossible when discussing Anunoby. With no Kawhi-like talent on the Hornets roster, what could the Hornets bring to the table?

JP I think you just made Hornets salivate even more at the thought of OG with that splendid window into his defensive potential, I was going to ask what makes him such a special defensive player but now I don't have to! So if Anunoby is so "Untouchable", what do Raptors fans make of him being mentioned in trade discussions in May and then again recently? Is this being driven by rumors OG might opt out of his player option and leave Toronto in 2024? Or is there something to the thought that Toronto needs to reallocate their assets from four big wings in Siakam, Trent Jr, Barnes and Anunoby into other positions/skillsets?

In terms of assets that are on the table it's pretty simple, everything apart from LaMelo Ball. Charlotte has three 1st round picks available to trade, Denver's 2023 1st and then two 1sts in 2025 and 2027. I was thinking a starting offer of Terry Rozier + PJ Washington + (1st + 2nd of your choice) for OG Anunoby and Thad Young? I'm hoping Rozier might be at the heart of any potential deal here as from the outside it looks as though he fits a need for the Raptors.

JR The beauty (and sometimes curse) of having Masai Ujiri at the helm is that Toronto's front office does not leak anything. While Shams and Woj break every team's picks several minutes before Adam Silver steps to the podium, Twitter is an empty void when the Raptors are on the clock! So, the beauty of this secrecy is that it gives Raptors fans a boilerplate statement for all rumours, "Raps don't leak!" (It also doesn't hurt that Anunoby addressed the rumours here and here.)

O.G.'s leap this year further cements that he should (and will) opt out of his player option. I do, however, question if it's for the purpose of leaving the organization that took a chance on him after tearing his ACL in college. The front office has consistently named O.G. among the Raptors core, including Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes.

What's Charlotte's interest level in Gary Trent Jr.? He's had more 40-point games than O.G. (3-0), more games with 5+ 3-point field goals made (35-9), and his steal percentages in the last two seasons (2.4% this year, 2.5% last year) are higher than every Anunoby season except this season. GTJ is also two years younger and doesn't come with the injury history of O.G.

What about GTJ + Thad Young for Terry Rozier + PJ Washington? Charlotte can keep the picks and stay in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

JP It seems Masai didn't pick up the phone on my initial trade offer, I'll take the hint that means it's a not even worth discussing as a starting point. With that being the case do you not think there is any form of deal for Anunoby that Charlotte can realistically offer?

Trent Jr is interesting, they do need some 3&D wings. However, looking at his statistical profile he's allergic to rebounding and is highly foul prone, two traits this team need to improve on not make worse. I do like his size next to LaMelo, but he feels kind of like Kelly Oubre 2.0, a high volume scorer who's aggressive with his hands getting lots of deflections. Can you convince me and Hornets fans otherwise?

JR Referring to Trent Jr. as Oubre 2.0 is accurate in that Gary can be a higher volume scorer who has one of the best hands in the league. As it relates to his hands, I beg to differ that GTJ is foul-prone. He's one of only three players in the NBA who ranks in the 90th percentile in steal percentage AND foul percentage, along with Jimmy Butler and Tyrese Haliburton. Not bad company!

The allergy to rebounding is a product of Toronto's system and Gary's role. He's a gunner who's surrounded by a roster full of 7-foot wingspan teammates. There isn't a need for him to crash the glass on offense or on defense, where he'll typically leak out and fuel Toronto's #1 transition offense.

So, let's fix that problem by swapping out Thad Young and throwing in Chris Boucher. He's one of the best offensive rebounders in the league (19th this season, 13th last season) and his defensive rebounding percentage would rank higher than any Hornet without a Plumlee last name. Boucher has a higher value to the Raptors than Thad - plus his contract value is higher - so I'd request one of Jalen McDaniels or JT Thor plus a 2023 2nd-round pick.

Thoughts on a Trent Jr. and Boucher for Rozier, Washington, McDaniels/Thor, and '23 2nd swap?

Full disclosure: I do have a scenario in mind that would include Anunoby, but first I'm interested in your thoughts on the revised package above.

JP I was being slightly facetious with my Oubre 2.0 comments but the added context about Toronto's system and usage rate is good context

If it was between the two I would be more inclined to part ways with Thor, despite McDaniels being an UFA this off-season has shown real flashes to be a winning type bench player on a playoff team. As for Boucher he is interesting, definitely a more impactful defender than Washington Jr and would help some of the defensive challenges. However, he is sneaky old, despite being in just his 5th season he turns 30 early next year. I am worried his skillset might not age well, plus Charlotte needs more blue chip talent and less solid rotation guys. To recap, you are proposing

Trent Jr + Boucher for Rozier + Washington + Thor + 2023 2nd

I think I will pass, it's not terrible value but doesn't quite move the needle for me, it feels like this would just be shuffling the deck chairs. If you took the Thor + 2023 2nd out it would then be an interesting challenge trade with Trent vs Rozier and Washington vs Boucher, but it doesn't sound like you would entertain that. An interesting deal to consider though, not something I thought of ahead of this exercise which is why it's so useful to talk through.

Before we finish, let's circle back to that OG Anunoby scenario you had in mind?

JR When we first started this exercise, I'll admit that I was wary that we'd find any common ground on a trade, especially one featuring Anunoby. But there's something you said off the top that needs revisiting. The original proposal indicated "1st + 2nd of your choice." So, the possibility of getting into the Wembanyama sweepstakes?

With the team currently enduring their worst losing streak since the lost season in Tampa, and the 5th-hardest remaining schedule, the vultures are starting to swirl overhead. Teams will call and try to poach any and every Raptor. But an offer that includes a 2023 1st would definitely turn some heads in the Raptors front office.



As great as he's been this season, O.G. won't be worth the hauls that Utah got for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, respectively. Anunoby's worked his way into the Dejounte Murray territory of elite two-way talent. That trade netted San Antonio Danilo Gallinari's contract and 4 firsts (2 unprotected, 1 swap, and, ironically, a Charlotte pick that's protected 1-16).

Here's my revised offer:

Anunoby + Thad for Gordon Hayward + JT Thor + first-round picks in 2023 (unprotected), 2025, and 2027 (both lottery protected)

JP When I said ”A 1st of your choice”, I meant a future 1st after 2023, but that’s my fault for not being clearer. As you can imagine, the 2023 pick isn’t on the table in any trade until post lottery night.

With that in mind it seems we have reached an impasse with no deal agreed. Maybe post lottery during the draft if the Charlotte pick landed 4-10 and Toronto really liked someone in that range it could be revisited. If not, Charlotte will have to wait until summer 2024 when Anunoby is likely a free agent and Hayward has expired. As I said at the start, he’s the perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball and for me is the top wing target over the next two years.

I appreciate you taking the time to work through this, definitely an interesting process!

JR Haha, I had a feeling it was a typo. Thanks for including me in this process.

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and James Plowright