Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

Charlotte come into this game with more offensive talent, a rest advantage and a healthier roster, it's not often you have been able to say that this season. The Sixers game will be an interesting litmus test of where this team is at in terms of their level of play. The only way the Hornets should lose to the 76ers is if they are out hustled in terms of defense and rebounding, if they are then that's a major red flag.

With Embiid out, expect the 76ers to play without a traditional center, Harrell, Niang and Reed to play all the center rotation minutes. How will Steve Clifford respond to Philly's small ball? Will Charlotte stay with their tried and tested rotation of Plumlee and Richards, or will PJ Washington get an opportunity? It seems Gordon Hayward's shoulder has recovered to the point where he wasn't even on the injury report, that's promising news as fans held their breath during the Wizards game when he was wincing in pain.

If this team has any remaining hope of bouncing back to push for the play-in tournament, this feels like a golden opportunity to pick up a win.

Let's take a look at the Hornets opponent the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers come to Charlotte off the back of an unexpected win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers are missing three starters who also happen to be their most important offensive advantage creators in Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers win was driven by an outstanding rebounding effort, pulling down 20 offensive rebounds and limiting the Nets to just 4 offensive boards. Look for Philly to heavily play through Tobias Harris, his usage was a season high 33% in their last game out.

INJURY REPORT:

CHA:

LaMelo Ball: OUT

Cody Martin: OUT

PHI:

Matisse Thybulle QUESTIONABLE

Joel Embiid: Out

James Harden: OUT

Tyrese Maxey: Out

Jaden Springer: Out

KEY NOTES:

CHA:

Offensive Rating: 106.7 (30th)

Defensive Rating: 113 (19th)

PHI:

Offensive Rating: 110.1 (6th)

Defensive Rating: 116.3 (16th)

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders (Not including injuries)

Points Per Game: Terry Rozier 20.3 PPG

Assists Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 5.9 AST

Rebounds Per Game: Mason Plumlee 8.7 REB

Blocks Per Game: PJ Washington 0.9 BLK

Steals Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr 1.9 STL

Philadelphia's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders (Not including injuries)

Points Per Game: Tobias Harris 15.3 PPG

Assists Per Game: De'Anthony Melton 3.2 APG

Rebounds Per Game: Tobias Harris 6.2 RPG

Blocks Per Game: Tobias Harris 0.5 BPG

Steals Per Game: De'Anthony Melton 1.8 SPG

