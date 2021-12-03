Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Plumlee, Martin Return to Practice for the Hornets

    The Hornets received some good news on Friday.
    The Charlotte Hornets have not been as solid on the defensive end over the last few games and a lot of that has to do with the absence of center Mason Plumlee and reserve wing, Cody Martin.

    "Our offense is there. It's the defense that's the problem," head coach James Borrego said earlier this week following the loss to Houston. "There's a number of things that we have to get better at but we just have to get better on the ball overall. We've shown we're capable of doing that. I thought we were making strides defensively but obviously missing Mason [Plumlee] and Cody [Martin] are huge - two veterans that know how to play. Savvy veteran players. Unfortunately, we haven't had those two guys the last couple of nights. Even in the Minnesota game, we just outscored them. It wasn't our defense that held us together."

    Plumlee has missed the last four games with a right calf strain while Martin has been sidelined due to an illness. On Friday, both Plumlee and Martin participated in practice which is great news for the Hornets. Their status for Saturday's game against the Hawks is unknown at this time. 

