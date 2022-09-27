Skip to main content
Podcast: Media Day Recap

Schuyler joins the All Hornets Podcast Network to chat through his thoughts after attending media day

All Hornets site manager Schuyler Callihan joins the podcast to give his insider insight after attending the Hornets 2022 media day. James, Chase and Schuyler discuss everything you need to know from an action packed day of news. 

You can now WATCH a live video podcast at the top of this page, SUBSCRIBE to listen later HERE or LISTEN to the audio only below.

Topics Discussed

- Will Liangelo Ball make the roster?

- LaMelo Ball's biggest area of focus this season

- Bouknight's relationship with Clifford

- Clifford names his top two centers

- Hayward rehab plan

- Players thoughts on Miles Bridges

- Hornets player "Muscle Watch"

