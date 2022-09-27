Podcast: Media Day Recap

All Hornets site manager Schuyler Callihan joins the podcast to give his insider insight after attending the Hornets 2022 media day. James, Chase and Schuyler discuss everything you need to know from an action packed day of news.

Topics Discussed

- Will Liangelo Ball make the roster?

- LaMelo Ball's biggest area of focus this season

- Bouknight's relationship with Clifford

- Clifford names his top two centers

- Hayward rehab plan

- Players thoughts on Miles Bridges

- Hornets player "Muscle Watch"