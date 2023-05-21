Poll Results: Hornets Fans Give Opinion on Who Should Be the No. 2 Pick

We asked the fans who the Hornets should take with the second overall selection.

After the Charlotte Hornets were awarded the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, we turned to the fans to get their take on who the team should take.

Here are the results of the 284 fans that participated:

Scoot Henderson - 84.9%

Brandon Miller - 13%

Other - 2.1%

This doesn't come as a shock as Henderson has been widely viewed as the best prospect in this draft not named Victor Wembanyama for quite some time. Brandon Miller had a great year at Alabama which has put him in the conversation but in any other draft, Henderson would probably be the top pick.

But I am curious though, for the handful of folks who voted other, who in the heck are you taking if it's not Henderson or Miller? Amen Thompson and Jerace Walker are solid prospects but there's no way they should be taken ahead of Scoot/Miller.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.