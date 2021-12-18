Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Portland Snaps 7-Game Losing Skid in Win Over Hornets

    The Hornets fall to 16-15 on the season.
    Author:

    The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday night with a 125-116 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. Although it was only a nine point win, Portland controlled this game from the opening tip. 

    Charlotte struggled on both ends of the floor in the first half but especially on the defensive end where they gave up a ton of open looks. Head coach James Borrego said in the postgame press conference that he felt like his team was walking and going through the motions rather than setting the tone. 

    "For us to have a shot and not give up 80-point halves, you have to show some pride and effort behind it - that's what I'm looking for."

    Charlotte allowed 40+ points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 81-55 at the half. With the game well on its way to being a route, Borrego mixed and matched his lineups to try and find the right combination of guys to try and provide a spark in an attempt to give the Hornets hope. The box score won't show it but veteran backup guard Ish Smith played a big part in Charlotte's second half comeback.

    "I thought he was an extremely bright spot tonight," Borrego said. "One guy turned the game just with his energy, effort, professionalism so give Ish a ton of credit. I thought he was ready to go tonight."

    Read More

    Had the Hornets not been so out of sync offensively earlier in the game, they would've had a much better opportunity to complete the comeback. Digging yourself a 30-point hole is a pretty tough mountain to climb. The Hornets did cut the deficit to as little as six with over a minute remaining but Ben McLemore hit a corner three to essentially put the game out of reach. 

    LaMelo Ball returned to the lineup for the first time in two weeks and didn't miss a beat. He finished the night with 27 points on 11/17 shooting (3/5 from three), and also recorded five assists and four rebounds. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17376991_168388579_lowres
    News

    Portland Snaps 7-Game Losing Skid in Win Over Hornets

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_17253901_168388579_lowres
    News

    OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Trail Blazers

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17365947_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Trail Blazers

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17248336_168388579_lowres
    News

    LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith Set to Join Hornets in Portland

    Dec 16, 2021
    zoom_0
    News

    WATCH: Gordon Hayward Postgame Press Conference vs Spurs

    Dec 15, 2021
    zoom_0
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Spurs

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17334393_168388579_lowres
    News

    Gordon Hayward Explodes for 41 as Hornets Dominate Spurs

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17040790_168388579_lowres (1)
    News

    OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Spurs

    Dec 15, 2021