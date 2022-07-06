Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Rookies, Role for Kai Jones, Balancing SL Minutes + More

How the team looked through three practices

"We've shown a lot of growth in just three days. I think that's a testament to the guys and the mentality that they've had from day one coming in and being focused mentally just as much as doing the reps physically as well. It's been really promising. I think today with our scrimmage, it was extremely promising. We showed a lot of growth there, the rookies are coming along quickly and the veteran presence that we have here are doing a really good job from a leadership standpoint. Super happy with where we are right now."

Steve Clifford helping out

"He's very involved and he's been here evaluating which has been fantastic for the team. He's just been preaching very basic things like competing. We're going to Vegas to win basketball games just as much as we are to develop. He's been preaching the competition part of it, the organization part of it, playing the right way - sharing the ball on offense, being there for your teammate defensively and those are the pillars in which we're going to build this organization."

Balancing minutes between rookies and returning guys

"Yeah, that's something I'm going to have a conversation with the front office, Coach Clifford, and staff about. That's just something that we're going to have to navigate as we go. At this point, there is no set rotation in but there are obviously guys that are going to need to get reps and opportunities, so how we piece those together, how it plays out is still something we're working through."

How much Kai Jones will play at the four spot

"Yeah, I still think that's up in the air. I think it kind of depends on what we're looking at from an organization standpoint in terms of rotations and things like that. But like I said, he's been very willing to play at that position so far just as much as he has been at the five which is more of what he's done in this league up to this point. In terms of how many minutes and how often, those are still things that are up in the air. Those are conversations that we'll have before Friday."

Impressions of Mark Williams

"How quickly he is able to pick up on things. He had the deer in the headlight look a little bit on day one as most rookies do. We have such a short period of time to install offensive concepts, actions, and then you go through an entire defensive philosophy, it's a lot for a young kid. His ability to pick up on things very quickly has been really fantastic. He asks questions, he has the right attitude about all of that stuff. He's not afraid to make mistakes and that's how you learn and how you grow. And then ultimately, he embraces all of the pillars that we want within this organization. He competes every single day. He plays selfless basketball. He pours himself into others and is really a big piece into trying to make this organization a winning program."

Impressions of Bryce McGowens

"His natural ability to score in the open floor is really impressive. His length defensively causes problems. He was able to score the ball at a high level in college and I think that's something that he'll naturally be able to do here as well. I think the next step for him and it's something that we're continuing to work on is his ability to playmake. Handle the pick and roll, handle DHOs. With his size and length and natural ability to score the basketball, I think that's the next layer for him and it's something that as we continue to go through practice and watch film and play these games we'll ask him to do."

