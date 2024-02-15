Skip to main content
Could Trajon Langdan be the best candidate to replace Mitch Kupchak?

Report | Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand Rules Himself Out of Hornets Role

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first with the report

In this story:

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

The Charlotte Hornets aren't even 48 hours into the search for their new President of Basketball Operations and General Manager positions. However, it appears they may have already missed out on one of their top candidates for the role already.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, a long time Sixers beat reporter has communicated that Brand has decided to remain in Philadelphia.

Keith Pompey - Despite being listed as a leading candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head of basketball operations position, Brand does not intend to pursue the opportunity, according to a league source. The Sixers general manager signed a long-term extension with the organization around the holidays and is committed to Philadelphia. He’s focused on getting the Sixers in the best position for a playoff run, the source added.

This announcement comes as a surprise considering 24 hours earlier the Charlotte Observer reported that Brand Brand along with Trajan Langdon were the "Early Frontrunners".

hornets-v-bulls-preseason-mk002_1200xx5431-3078-0-333

The Top 10 Candidates To Replace Mitch Kupchak

Read More
hornets-v-bulls-preseason-mk002_1200xx5431-3078-0-333

The Top 10 Candidates To Replace Mitch Kupchak

Read More

Brand's name had clearly been the most unpopular with fans among those reported. This was due to Brand's rocky tenure as the lead decision maker of the Philadelphia 76ers between 2018-20, headlined by choosing to pay Tobias Harris over Jimmy Butler. 

For some this will viewed as good news, but Charlotte just lost their most experienced candidate and now must rely on someone who has never filled the position as lead decision maker before.
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.